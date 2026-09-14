BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Broncos vs Chiefs, NFL MNF

Patrick Mahomes will play for the first time since Week 15 of 2025 as his Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) host the Denver Broncos at 8:15pm ET. Before this Week 1 Monday Night Football game, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and place a bet for up to $1000 in bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 9/14/2026

Following Mahomes’ ACL and LCL tear, the Chiefs missed the playoffs in 2025 for the first time since 2014. Meanwhile, the Broncos reached the AFC Championship Game and are vying for another AFC West title this year despite being underdogs tonight.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Download the BetMGM app by following this link. You can also begin claiming the offer on BetMGM’s website Press the “Sign Up” button on the homepage to begin signing up for an account. Enter all of the required personal details Then, type in the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET to claim this offer After you’ve finished creating your account, fund it with a first-time deposit of $10 or more Place a bet (max stake $100) on that same day and the next nine days after to maximize value from the promotion. Only the first bet you place each day will qualify Once the ten-day offer period concludes, you’ll get your stake back, in bonus bets, for all losing bets that qualified. You can receive up to $1000 in bonus bets Bonus bets have no redeemable cash value and expire after one week

Limited to new BetMGM players (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Two AFC West contenders, the Broncos and Chiefs, will start their seasons with a MNF matchup. Before the game gets underway, our NFL expert will recommend the best bets, props, and parlays.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs - 9/14 8:15 PM ET

Monday Night Football kicks off for the 2026-27 season with a matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Arrowhead Stadium (ESPN/ABC).

The Broncos’ defense ranked first in the NFL last season, with just 4.5 opponent yards per play. Denver also has a stellar offensive line and just handed over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Davis Webb.

With Patrick Mahomes coming off a serious injury and health issues on the Chiefs’ offensive line, KC may rely on new running back and Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Denver was one of only two teams to rank in the top ten in offensive and defensive EPA last season, and could pull off an upset here. Take a chance on the Broncos’ moneyline (+110).

In Chiefs’ home games, the under was 8-1 last season, and I’d go with under 43.5 points (-110) tonight as well.

Broncos vs Chiefs - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

While it projects to be difficult for the Chiefs to score big gains against the Broncos, they finally have a dangerous running back.

Kenneth Walker III averaged over 20 carries and 100 rushing yards per game as the Seahawks won their second Super Bowl title. He’s the undisputed number one back in Kansas City now, and should get all of the carries he can handle tonight.

My favorite player prop of the night is Walker III over 60.5 rushing yards at -110 odds. Create a Same Game Parlay with the Broncos’ ML, under 43.5 points, and Walker III over 61.5 rushing yards for a +800 return.

Full BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions