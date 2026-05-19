BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Bournemouth vs Manchester City, EPL

Bournemouth (+333) host Manchester City (-145) in a 2:30pm ET Premier League match, which City need to win to keep their title hopes alive. New players can use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and place bets for ten days with a max $100 stake for up to $1000 in bonuses.

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You’ll get your stake back if your bet on today’s match at the Vitality Stadium doesn’t win. While Manchester City are five points behind leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand, Bournemouth are still chasing a first-ever Champions League berth. That said, both teams will go for three points.

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Click the link provided here to download the BetMGM app on your mobile device. You can also go to BetMGM’s website To get started, hit the “Sign Up” button and follow all of the sign-up prompts Before you finish creating your account, make sure to enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET After you’ve created and validated your account, deposit $10+ with your preferred payment method Then, on the same day you open your account, stake up to $100 on your first sports bet If your bet loses, you’ll receive your stake back in No Sweat Tokens, which are bonus bets. You may use this offer once per day during the first ten days your account is open Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash and are only valid for seven days

At present, you may only claim this promotional offer if you’re located in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

With Bournemouth on the longest unbeaten streak in the Premier League this season, the Cherries can spoil Manchester City’s title aspirations today. Ahead of an exciting fixture, our Premier League expert will discuss today’s best bets below:

Bournemouth vs Manchester City - 5/19 2:30 PM ET

The Premier League title could be decided at the Vitality Stadium today. If Bournemouth win (+333) or draw (+333) against Manchester City at 2:30pm ET (USA Network), Arsenal will be crowned champions. A City victory (-145) would take the title race to the final matchday.

Past that, sixth-placed Bournemouth, who are on a 16-game unbeaten run, can still qualify for the Champions League. The Cherries (over 1.5 goals at +160) have scored two or more goals in five of their previous six Premier League matches.

Since Antoine Semenyo (+160 to score), who scored Saturday’s FA Cup-winning goal, departed in January for Man City, Brazilian sensation Rayan (+310 to score) has been superb for Bournemouth. The teenager, in Brazil’s World Cup squad, has scored in three straight matches.

With City manager Pep Guardiola expected to depart this summer, he harbors hopes of a final domestic treble. However, recent FA Cup winners City have played twice in the past week, while Bournemouth have had nine rest days.

In a wide-open match, expect fixture congestion to doom a tired Man City. Bet on over 3.5 goals (+110) and Bournemouth to settle the title race with a win or draw (+110).

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