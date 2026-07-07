BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Argentina vs Egypt, 2026 World Cup Games

After surviving extra time against Cape Verde, defending champion Argentina (-275) takes on Egypt (+725) in a Round of 16 matchup in Atlanta at 12:00pm ET. First, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 for up to $1000 in bonus bets over ten days.

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Lionel Messi extended his record to 20 career World Cup goals in the 3-2 victory over Cape Verde. Today, he and Argentina will match up with Mohamed Salah and Egypt, who outlasted Australia in penalties and are in the Knockout Stage for the first time in the modern era.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

BetMGM is allowing new users to use this bonus code through either its app or website. To download the app, follow this link Once on BetMGM’s homepage, click “Sign Up” and begin registering for an account. Enter your personal details and the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Complete registration and confirm your details and/or identity After your account has been verified, deposit at least $10 into your account with your preferred payment method Then, on the same day you open your account and each of the nine days thereafter, risk up to $100 on a sports bet. Only your first bet each day qualifies for this offer Once ten days have gone by, you will get your stake back in bonus bets for each qualifying bet that settled as a loss ($1000 max) The bonus bets associated with this promotion have no cash value and must be used within seven days, or they will expire

This offer is only available to new BetMGM users (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Argentina’s title defense hasn’t been straightforward thus far, and La Albiceleste will be looking to avoid an upset against Egypt tonight. To access some of the best bets for tonight’s match, see our international soccer expert’s predictions below:

Argentina vs Egypt - 7/7 12:00 PM ET

With a Quarterfinal berth on the line, World champion Argentina (-275) and Egypt (+725) clash in Atlanta at 12:00pm ET (FOX). Cape Verde took Argentina to the wire on Saturday, but Argentina has won each of its last six matches in major tournaments.

Lionel Messi (-145 to score, +190 to score first) has played a major role in Argentina’s success, with the 39-year-old finding the net seven times in this World Cup alone. Messi has scored in a record eight straight World Cup matches, and my bet is on him to make it nine matches today.

Messi should thrive with neither of Egypt’s left backs (Ahmed Fatouh, Karim Hafez) fully fit. Argentina has also scored at least twice in 10 consecutive WC matches and sits at -160 odds to do so today.

Egypt has scored and conceded in all four matches of the tournament, while Argentina looked vulnerable defensively against Cape Verde. Emam Ashour (+700 to score), who scored against Australia, leads Egypt with two goals and shows good value to get on the scoresheet here.

For a potential +250 Same Game Parlay return, bet on both teams to score and Argentina over 1.5 goals.

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