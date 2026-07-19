BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for 2026 World Cup Final: Spain vs Argentina

Lionel Messi and Argentina (+240) can make it back-to-back titles when they take on Spain (+130) in the World Cup Final at 3:00pm ET in New Jersey. Claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk $100 on the match for up to $1000 in bonuses over ten days.

BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 7/19/2026

Spain has been the most dominant team in the tournament, with 13 goals scored and just one conceded. Still, Argentina has come back from losing positions in two of the previous three matches and has also won three major tournaments in a row, making this an intriguing matchup.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

After confirming you’re eligible for this offer, download the BetMGM mobile app or visit the website by using the link here. Then, begin signing up for an account and enter your personal information. Before submitting your account for verification, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Once your account has been created and validated, fund it with a deposit of $10+ Stake up to $100 on your first bet, which should be placed on the first day your account is open to maximize value from this promotion On each of the first ten days your account is open, your first bet qualifies for this promotion After the ten days are over, you’ll get your stake back, in bonus bets, for each qualifying bet that lost Bonus bets have no redeemable cash value and are only valid for seven days after you receive them

Currently valid for new users (21+) in the following states/districts: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Looking to join the ranks of multi-time world champions, Spain faces an Argentina side with vulnerabilities but an indomitable spirit. With Spain favored, check out the top bets to consider ahead of today’s Final:

Spain vs Argentina - 7/19 3:00 PM ET

Favored to win its second World Cup title, Spain (+130) meets defending champion Argentina (+240) at 3:00pm ET in New Jersey for the 2026 World Cup Final (FOX).

While Argentina has scored 2+ goals in every game so far, Spain has conceded just once all tournament. Nine of Argentina’s 11 knockout goals have come after the 79th minute. That said, this game could take a while to get going, and under 0.5 first-half goals (+140) is a value play.

While Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi (+155 to score) hasn’t scored in either of the last two matches, he’s provided an assist (+333 to do so today) in each of the previous three. It would be surprising if Messi doesn’t leave his imprint on what’s likely his last-ever WC match.

Spain striker Mikel Oyarzabal (+165 to score) has been impressive, with five goals, and he got the opener in the 2-0 victory over France. Spain has also controlled matches in midfield, which is where precisely England fell apart against Argentina in the Semifinal.

La Roja also has a rest advantage, with which teams have won 16 of the last 17 major international tournaments. Take Spain to win at +130 odds.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations.

Full BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions