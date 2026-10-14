BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Man City vs PSG, UCL

After destroying Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, Manchester City (+120) host PSG (+190) in a 3:00pm ET Champions League match. Before the match gets underway, use BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX and get up to $1500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 10/14/2026

Despite the Premier League punishment over 114 financial breaches looming, City still look professional on the field. Meanwhile, Luis Enrique rested most of PSG’s top players in Saturday’s Ligue 1 win over Le Mans, meaning the visitors should be fresh today at the Etihad.

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Begin by clicking on this link, which will redirect you to download the BetMGM app on a mobile device or to BetMGM’s website on a laptop/desktop Then, press the “Sign Up” button on the homepage to create an account. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX where applicable Enter all of the relevant personal information and finish the sign-up process Fund your account with a deposit of $10 or more Pick a market to make your first wager on and risk the amount you’re comfortable with If your qualifying wager loses, you will receive the amount you risked back in your account as bonus bets, up to $1500 Bonus bets expire if unused after seven days. You cannot transfer or withdraw the bets for real money

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

After getting off to winning starts in their first Champions League match of the campaign, Man City and PSG clash in one of the standout League Phase games. Read on for today’s best bets.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain - 10/14 3:00 PM ET

Gianluigi Donnarumma will suit up against his former team as Manchester City (+120) take on two-time defending Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (+190) at the Etihad at 3:00pm ET (Paramount+).

While Man City are on an eight-game winning streak, the visitors are on an 11-game Champions League unbeaten run and haven’t lost any of their last nine games against English opposition.

The Cityzens have scored 13 goals in the last three games alone, while PSG put six goals on Slovan Bratislava in their UCL opener. The last time these teams met, in January 2025, they combined for six goals.

A wide-open, high-scoring match today wouldn’t be surprising. In their last home game, City defeated Sunderland 5-3, and both teams have world-class attacking talent. Neither team is going to rest on their laurels, as both will feel confident they can grab all three points here.

One of today’s top picks is over 3.5 goals at even odds.

Man City vs PSG - Best UCL Player Props & Parlays

Erling Haaland enters today’s match on a six-game scoring streak for Manchester City. The Norwegian striker would become City’s all-time leading scorer with a goal today. Bet on Haaland to overtake Sergio Aguero and extend his scoring streak at +105 odds.

PSG forward Ousmane Dembele has played his best football in the Champions League and is on a five-game scoring streak in the competition. Dembele scored twice and provided two assists against Slovan Bratislava and is another good bet to get on the scoresheet, at +175.

Make a Same Game Parlay with over 3.5 goals, Haaland to score, and Dembele to score at +575 odds.

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