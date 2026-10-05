BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Falcons vs Saints, NFL MNF

Longtime rivals match up on Monday Night Football as the Atlanta Falcons head to the Caesars Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints (-1.5). Before the 8:15pm ET kickoff, use BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX to get up to $1500 in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win.

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 10/5/2026

The Saints have scored 27 points per game heading into tonight’s MNF matchup and are 2-1 ATS. Meanwhile, the Falcons exploded for 35 points in Week 3 after scoring just 16 points combined in their first two games. The visitors also have a three-day rest advantage.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Start by following this link. On a mobile device, you’ll be redirected to download the BetMGM app. On a computer, you’ll be able to sign up on BetMGM’s website Hit the “Sign Up” button and begin entering your personal info Before you finish creating your account, type in the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX Verify your account once finished and make a first-time deposit of $10 or more Risk up to $1500 on your first sports bet on BetMGM If your bet does not win, you will receive your stake back. This will come in the form of bonus bets After receiving bonus bets, you have one week to use them before they expire. Bonus bets have no redeemable cash value

Offer is open to new BetMGM players (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Kellen Moore’s Saints enter this one as favorites, but the Falcons looked much improved in Week 3 with QB Michael Penix Jr. back. For what’s expected to be a close game, we’ll preview the action and recommend the best bets and a Same Game Parlay.

Atlanta Falcons (1-2) vs New Orleans Saints (1-2) - 10/5 8:15 PM ET

In the first of two rivalry meetings this season, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints (-1.5) will duke it out at the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football at 8:15pm ET (ESPN).

In Week 3, the Saints went to Lambeau Field and came away with a 35-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers. With Michael Penix Jr. under center, the Falcons’ offense ran much smoother, with RB Bijan Robinson and WR Drake London at the center of their success.

Meanwhile, Saints QB Tyler Shough threw four TD passes against the Raiders, but NO still lost 35-27. The Saints’ defense has also struggled against the run, which is the Falcons’ strong suit with a backfield of Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr.

The Falcons, especially with Penix Jr. back, look more complete. The Saints rank just 23rd in defensive EPA, and I’d take the Falcons to grab a second straight road win (+110).

Falcons vs Saints - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3, so Alvin Kamara should benefit. Kamara had nine rushing attempts in both Week 2 and 3 and should clear double digits here. Bet on Kamara over 36.5 rushing yards (-115)

Falcons lead back Bijan Robinson had a monster game in Week 3 with 194 rushing yards on 29 carries against a Packers team that previously allowed just 2.9 yards per carry. He should do damage against a Saints defense allowing 4.7 YPC.

Take Robinson over 85.5 rushing yards at -115.

Create a Same Game Parlay (+500) with the Falcons’ moneyline, Kamara over 35.5 rushing yards, and Robinson over 85.5 rushing yards.

Full BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

Full BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions