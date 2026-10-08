BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Bucs vs Cowboys, NFL TNF

The Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys (-8) at AT&T Stadium at 8:15pm ET. Grab up to $1500 for the game if your first bet after using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX settles as a loss.

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With Bucs QB Baker Mayfield out with a thumb injury, winless Tampa Bay is an eight-point underdog. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are going for a third straight win and rank second in the NFL with 30.5 points per game.

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Undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels will start again tonight for the Bucs. With the inexperienced signal caller making just his second NFL start, we’ll share tonight’s best bets and parlay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4) vs Dallas Cowboys (2-2) - 10/8 8:15 PM ET

Thursday Night Football kicks off at 8:15pm ET from AT&T Stadium as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Dallas Cowboys (-8). You can stream Week 5 TNF live on Prime Video, as the Bucs look to make do without QB Baker Mayfield (dislocated thumb).

Tampa Bay lost 17-14 against the Packers on Sunday in Jalon Daniels’ first career start. While the Bucs are 0-4 SU and ATS, they’ve only lost by a combined 20 points this season.

The Cowboys’ defense ranks 31st in EPA per play this season, and the Bucs could hang around as a result. Cowboys games have averaged 58.5 points so far, as Dallas also has one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, led by QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb.

Bet on over 47.5 points (-110) tonight, as the over has hit in each of the Cowboys’ four games so far.

Bucs vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Dak Prescott targeted CeeDee Lamb 21 times in the Cowboys’ 34-30 victory over the Texans. Lamb caught 17 passes for a season-high 189 receiving yards. Lamb has averaged 124.5 receiving yards per game, and I’d bet on him to total over 80.5 yards (-110) tonight.

The Bucs are starting inexperienced QB Jalon Daniels and could go more run-heavy tonight. Dallas is giving up the second-most rushing yards per game, which is good news for Bucs RB Bucky Irving, who has picked up 60+ rushing yards in two of his last three games.

Bet on Irving over 52.5 yards tonight (-115). You can also take a chance on a Same Game Parlay with over 47.5 points, Lamb over 80.5 yards, and Irving over 52.5 rushing yards at +360.

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