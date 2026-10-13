BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UCL

In their second consecutive Champions League match against an English opponent, Atletico Madrid (-105) host Manchester United (+240) at the Metropolitano at 3:00pm ET. If your first bet after using BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX loses, get up to $1500 in bonus bets for the match.

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 10/13/2026

Atletico Madrid have been on a tear, with four straight La Liga victories following a 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League opener. Manchester United have been in comparatively poor form, and have never beaten Atletico Madrid in a competitive match.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Before you claim the bonus code, use this link to head to BetMGM’s website or the mobile app Hit the “Sign Up” button and begin entering all of the mandatory personal information Then, before submitting your account, type in the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX After you’ve finished the sign-up process, make a first-time deposit worth $10 or more Then, choose a market to place your first bet on. Stake up to $1500 on this wager If your wager settles as a loss, you will receive bonus bets back equal to your original stake amount While you cannot withdraw bonus bets themselves for cash, you have up to seven days to use the full value of the bets

Valid for first-time BetMGM players (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Atletico Madrid have scored two or more goals in four straight matches. We’ll discuss whether their scoring barrage continues today and recommend some standout bets.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United - 10/13 3:00 PM ET

Looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in their UCL opener, Atletico Madrid (-105) host Manchester United (+240) at 3:00pm ET at the Metropolitano (Paramount+).

Atletico Madrid have picked up 10 points of a possible 12 at home this season, and have outscored opponents 11-2 since the Liverpool loss.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have drawn to opponents in the relegation zone in consecutive matches, and looked awful at times in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham. Michael Carrick’s days could be numbered, as the Red Devils look short on ideas and confidence.

Before the back-to-back draws to Fulham and Tottenham, Manchester United gave up a two-goal lead to Brighton in the EFL Cup and lost to a ten-man Manchester City.

This is as close to a must-win match as it gets for Atletico Madrid, and they’re facing Man United at the best possible time. Go with Atletico Madrid to win at -105 odds.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United - Best UCL Player Props & Parlays

Alex Baena played a key role in Spain’s World Cup win over the summer, and has been a key cog for Atletico Madrid this season. The winger has registered six goal contributions this season, including the decisive assist in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Alaves.

Baena has managed three assists in his previous five matches for club and country. He’s a good bet to set up a teammate today, at +320. You can create a Same Game Parlay with Atletico Madrid to win and Baena to assist at +525.

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