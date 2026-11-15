BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for 49ers vs Cowboys, NFL

After losing to the Cardinals in overtime in Week 8, Dallas bounced back with a win against the Titans last week. The Cowboys will have a much tougher task on their hands this week though, when they take on the 49ers at home. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX and get up to $1500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

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The Cowboys have won just one home game this year, while the 49ers have only lost one game in the entire 2026 season. It’s no wonder then that San Francisco are the favorites, but the 4-point spread shows just how unpredictable Dallas can be.

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Use any of the BetMGM promo code links on this page to go to the BetMGM website or to download the BetMGM app. Select “Sign Up” and complete the BetMGM registration form Enter the BetMGM promo code GOALMAX in the required field before advancing to create your account. Finish the account creation process, verify your email, and make your first deposit with $10 or more. Wager up $1500 on the 49ers vs Cowboys or any other eligible market. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will give you a sportsbook bonus equal to your bet amount (up to $1,500). This bonus expires seven days after issuance The BetMGM sportsbook bonus is non-withdrawable and cannot be transferred to another BetMGM account.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will be looking to right the ship before it’s too late when they take on the 49ers on Sunday. A win for San Francisco, meanwhile, would see them build on their already dominant lead over the NFC West.

San Francisco 49ers (7-1) vs Dallas Cowboys (4-5) - 11/15 4:25 PM ET

The betting sites have San Francisco as 4-point favorites at -108 for this game, while the Cowboys are priced at -111 to cover their +4-point spread. If you want to pick a straight-up winner, the 49ers moneyline is -227 and Dallas’ is +185.

With a totals line at 56 points, it’s clear BetMGM and other bookmakers expect a show from Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott on Sunday, but with Dallas’ home form anything can happen.

49ers vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Given that QBs average 35 passing attempts per game against the 49ers and that the Cowboys will likely be trailing early, Dak Prescott Over 262.5 passing yards (-115) is a fair punt for this game.

Christian McCaffrey Over 62.5 rushing yards at -112. While Brock Purdy has got lots of plaudits this season, the 49ers’ run game could be the difference. Dallas allows the second-most rushing yards per game in the NFL this season, with 147.4 allowed per game.

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