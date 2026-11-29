The 49ers are close to taking the NFC West with only one loss so far this year, but reigning Super Bowl winner Seattle will not be an easy opponent in Week 12. Make your bet on the game using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, which can net you up to $1500 in sports bonuses if your first wager loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX

BetMGM Bonus Code verified: 11/29/2026

The Niners are 3-point favorites on the spread at -105 while the Seahawks are +3 underdogs (-114). San Francisco is priced at -175 on the moneyline with Seattle priced at +145. The total is set at 43.5, over -130, under -102.

The 49ers picked up one of their most impressive wins to date last week by blowing out the Vikings 35-10 in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. Mike Evans and Brock Purdy were in perfect sync, with the wide receiver making six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Seattle had a bye week in Week 11. In the Seahawks’ last outing backup QB Drew Lock led the way in a 17-3 win over the Cardinals, who were held to under 200 total yards by a fine defensive performance. Sam Darnold sat with quad and rib injuries but is on track to start on Sunday.

Check out the BetMGM promo code and what it can get you

Find out more about the best sportsbook promos

Our guide to the best betting apps is a great tool for sports bettors

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

Click this link to download BetMGM’s mobile app or to access the BetMGM website You can register by clicking on the “Sign Up” button and completing all of the mandatory fields Before creating your account, enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX in the promo box Verify your email address and make a deposit worth at least $10 Once you have found the market for your first wager, stake up to $1500 If your bet does not win you get your original stake back in bonuses. These are valid for seven days from the moment you receive them These bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash or transferred to another player

This new-user offer is open to new BetMGM players (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Sunday brings a showdown between two NFC West rivals, as current division leaders San Francisco hosts Seattle in Santa Clara. The 49ers are on a high after a huge win last week over the Vikings. Read on to check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks below.

Seattle Seahawks (6-4) vs San Francisco 49ers (9-1) - 11/29 4:25 p.m. ET

The last time that these two teams met, the 49ers came out on top 32-29 in a thrilling matchup that saw the lead change hands five times. This one should be more straightforward for the 49ers in front of their own fans and I can see them covering the spread as favorites.

San Francisco’s offense is a well-oiled machine right now with three straight games where the team has scored 35 or more points. The Niners are the best team in the league when getting in the red zone, from where they come away with a touchdown on almost 85% of drives. That efficiency will be too much for Seattle, which has been held to 21 points or fewer in all of their last five games.

Look for another free-scoring game in Levi’s Stadium. At the start of Week 12 the 49ers ranked first in the NFL with 31.6 points scored per game while with 394.1 total offensive yards per game they trailed only Kansas City in pro football. Last time these two teams combined for 61 points and a similar scenario could play out Sunday, leading me toward the over.

Seahawks vs 49ers - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

We all know what Christian McCaffrey can do on the ground but he is also a threat receiving from Brock Purdy. I can see Purdy turning to his RB on the screen on multiple occasions with plenty of targets coming McCaffrey’s way.

If the Seahawks are to have a chance on Sunday they will need a big game from Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The WR led all of pro football going into Week 12 with over 1200 receiving yards for an average of 120.7 yards per game.

Bet on McCaffrey o3.5 receptions (-135) and Smith-Njigba o100.5 receiving yards (-115).

Get +525 Same Game Parlay odds on San Francisco -3, McCaffrey o3.5 receptions and Smith-Njigba o100.5 receiving yards.

Full BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions