Jacksonville can take another step toward the AFC South title with a win on Sunday. The Giants are looking to bounce back after a narrow loss in Week 10 to the Commanders. Make your bet with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, and you can claim up to $1500 in sports bonuses if the wager loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code verified: 11/22/2026

The Giants are +6 underdogs on the spread at -108, while the Jaguars lay 6 (-105). New York is backed at +220 on the moneyline, with Jacksonville priced at -270. Total is 46.5, over -111, under -108.

New York lost out last week in a battle against Washington, losing 24-21 after Jayden Daniels threw a crucial TD pass with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. The Giants will be encouraged with what they saw from J.J. McCarthy (293 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) and Cam Skattebo (78 rush yards, 2 TDs) while they remain top of the NFC East ahead of the Cowboys.

They face one of the NFL’s hottest teams. The Jaguars are 6-1 over their last seven games and go to East Rutherford defending a three-game win streak. That has allowed them to open a huge lead in the AFC South, raising hopes Jacksonville can defend the title the team won in 2025 and return to the playoffs.

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Click on our link to download the BetMGM app or access the BetMGM website On the front page, you can sign up by simply clicking the “Sign Up” button and filling out the mandatory fields Before creating your account make sure to enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX in the promo box when prompted Verify your email address and make a first deposit of at least $10 in your account Once you have picked your market for your first wager, stake up to $1500 If your wager does not win, you will get your original stake back in bonuses. These are valid for seven days after receiving them You cannot withdraw these bonuses for cash or transfer them to another player

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Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Week 11 serves up a game between two division leaders on Sunday as AFC South pacesetter Jacksonville visits the Giants, currently on top of the NFC East. Read on to check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks.

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) vs New York Giants (5-3-1) - 11/22 4:25 PM ET

There is plenty to like from this Giants team, particularly with the strides McCarthy has made under center following his trade from the Vikings. But Jacksonville looks too strong and should be able to cover a wide spread this Sunday as the favorite. The Jaguars are 6-3 ATS in 2026 and 3-0 in their last three games.

The Jaguars will look to get at the Giants rush defense, which has struggled this year even as the team has fared well out of possession in general. Jacksonville runs the ball on more than 49% of its plays while New York allows 121.6 yards per game on the ground, ranking toward the lower end of NFL defenses. If the Jaguars can execute their game and use their excellent defensive unit to stifle McCarthy, I like them to cover on the road.

Given Jacksonville’s rush-heavy offense and ability to keep points off the board, the under is the way to go in this one. This year, the team is allowing just 16 points per game on defense, second only to the Vikings in the NFL.

Jaguars vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Bhayshul Tuten will be key to the Jaguars’ plans as they look to run the ball as much as possible. The RB is scoring at a clip of just under a touchdown a game with eight total TDs in 2026, and is a great candidate to get over the line again on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence will still have a big part to play. The QB averages 253.8 yards per game through the air and I like his over on passing this weekend.

Bet on Tuten anytime TD (-118) and Lawrence o243.5 passing yards (-115).

Get +400 Same Game Parlay odds on Jaguars -6, Tuten anytime TD and Lawrence o243.5 passing yards.

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