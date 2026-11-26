Neither of these teams has much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, as their playoff chances slip away. But there are still bragging rights in the NFC East to serve as motivation. Place your wager using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, which can net you up to $1500 in sports bonuses if your first bet loses.

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The Cowboys are 8.5-point favorites on the spread at -108 while the Eagles take 8.5 (-111). Dallas is priced at -476 on the moneyline with Philadelphia priced at +375. The total is set at 48, over -102, under -130.

The Eagles are now on their third starting quarterback this season. Jalen Hurts was sidelined early in 2026, and with Tanner McKee failing to step up they next turned to Joe Milton, who was Dak Prescott’s former backup at Dallas. Philadelphia ended a seven-game losing streak last week at Pittsburgh.

The Cowboys won out over the Titans in their last game but they remain under .500 and would have to do something very special to squeeze into the postseason come January.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

The NFL’s Thanksgiving schedule continues this Thursday with a matchup between two big NFC East rivals who have fallen on hard times. Read on to check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks below.

Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) vs Dallas Cowboys (5-6) - 11/26 4:30 p.m. ET

The last time that these two teams met back in October, the Cowboys were too strong for Philadelphia and came away with a 38-21 road win in the City of Brotherly Love. This one should be a repeat showing, with Dallas dominating and covering the spread as the favorite on Thanksgiving.

Dallas has too much to offer offensively against this depleted Eagles team. They rank third in the NFL with 30.6 points per game and come away from the red zone with a touchdown 77.3% of the time, the second-best mark in the league.

The Cowboys’ struggles this year have come on defense, but that is unlikely to be much of a concern against an Eagles offense which, with and without Hurts, ranks among the worst in pro football in 2026. Take Dallas to win by a couple of scores and cover on Thursday.

If the game turns out as lopsided as projected, the Cowboys may well look to take their foot off the gas in the second half and cruise to what would be a crucial win. In that case, the under is well-priced, particularly given Philadelphia’s inability to put points on the board this season.

Eagles vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

In CeeDee Lamb, Dallas has one of the league’s most reliable wide receivers. Lamb racked up 11 receptions for a total of 132 yards last time out against the Titans, while scoring for the third straight game. Look for him to see plenty of targets on Thursday and reach the over on receiving yards.

Prescott is much better known for his arm than his legs, but he might spring a surprise against an Eagles defense that gives up an average of 17.8 quarterback rush yards a game, the eighth-worst mark in the league. Look for Dak to make an impact and scramble his way to the over.

Bet on Lamb o90.5 receiving yards (-120) and Prescott o8.5 rushing yards (-120).

Get +500 Same Game Parlay odds on Dallas -8.5, Prescott o8.5 rushing yards and Lamb o90.5 receiving yards.

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