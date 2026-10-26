BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonus Bets for Cowboys vs Eagles, NFL

Monday Night Football serves up an intriguing matchup as two NFC East strugglers go head-to-head. The Eagles welcome the Cowboys to the City of Brotherly Love in dire need of a win. Join in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, which can net you up to $1500 in sports bonuses if your first bet loses.

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The Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites on the spread at -108 while the Eagles take +4.5 (-111). Dallas is backed at -227 on the moneyline with Philadelphia priced at +185. The total is set at 44, over -102, under -130.

Injuries have decimated the Eagles offense as of late. Jalen Hurts is out indefinitely with the blood clot while Saquon Barkley is still coming back from a hamstring issue. In their absence, Philly has dropped four straight games for the first time in six years. The Cowboys too are looking to turn things round after back-to-back losses to Tampa Bay and Green Bay, dropping them down to two games below .500 for the year.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Monday’s NFC East matchup brings to an end Week 7 of the NFL season in style as two storied franchises meet. Keep reading to check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks below.

Dallas Cowboys (2-4) vs Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) - 10/26 8:15 PM ET

The last time that these two teams met, the Cowboys broke a run of three straight losses to the Eagles by beating them 24-21 in Dallas. That was with Hurts on the field, and with their star QB laid up and Barkley only barely regaining fitness in time for Monday I am looking for Dallas to cover as favorite on the road here.

Despite his recent issues with turnovers Prescott has the tools to win this duel. Dallas’ pass-heavy offense ranks sixth in the NFL on yardage with an average of 267.2 yards per game. That bodes well against an Eagles defense which ranks among the worst teams in the league on interceptions and sacks while also giving up 244.5 passing yards per game (26th in NFL).

These two teams know each other inside out, meeting almost 200 times across the history of the franchises. Green Bay took both games in 2025 as the Lions struggled, but Detroit notched back-to-back wins the previous season. Each of these teams has alternated electric football with awful errors and, in Detroit’s case, one of the NFL’s worst defensive records through six weeks. The Eagles are 1-5 ATS in 2026 and 0-3 playing at home.

Both Philadelphia and Dallas have been fragile out of possession and I think the over makes sense for this one at 44 points. The Cowboys have an O/U record of 4-2 and their average total through six games this year is 51.7 points.

Cowboys vs Eagles - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

When the Cowboys offense is firing CeeDee Lamb is usually in the thick of things. The WR is one of Prescott’s preferred targets, picking up 70 yards against Green Bay and a massive 189 yards to bring down the Raiders. Lamb has a good record against the Eagles too and I like him to beat his O/U on receiving yards at 82.5 yards.

On the other hand, Barkley will have to work hard to make an impact after sitting last week. If the RB is not at full strength Dallas can look to keep him under wraps. Take the under on Barkley’s rushing yards at 69.5.

Bet on Lamb +82.5 receiving yards (-115) and Barkley -69.5 rushing yards (-115).

Get +475 Same Game Parlay odds on Dallas -4.5, over 44 points and Lamb +82.5 receiving yards.

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