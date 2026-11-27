The Broncos are on fire right now and they will like their chances against a Steeler team which is in crisis mode. Can Pittsburgh turn it around without Aaron Rodgers? Place your bet using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, which can get you up to $1500 in sports bonuses if your first wager loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX

BetMGM Bonus Code verified: 11/27/2026

The Broncos are 4.5-point favorites on the spread at -108 while the Steelers are +4.5 (-110). Denver is priced at -225 on the moneyline with Pittsburgh a +185 underdog. The total is set at 37, over -105, under -112.

The Steelers will be lining up with a new quarterback after the decision was made to bench Rodgers following Sunday’s shock loss to the Eagles. Rodgers was subsequently cut by Pittsburgh in the midst of a media storm that surrounded the team, leaving Mason Rudolph to make his first start of the season in Week 12.

The Broncos are going out for their seventh win in a row on Friday, a run which has seen the team catch the Chiefs at the top of the AFC West. Last time out Denver beat the Raiders 38-24, fighting off a strong challenge led by rookie QB and this year’s No. 1 Draft pick, Fernando Mendoza.

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How to claim the BetMGM promo code

Click on this link to download BetMGM’s mobile app or access the BetMGM website You can register by simply clicking the “Sign Up” button and completing all of the mandatory fields Before you create your account, you should enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX in the promo box Verify your email address and make a first deposit worth at least $10 Once you have found the market for your wager, stake up to $1500 If your bet doesn’t win you will get your original stake back in bonuses. These are valid for seven days from the moment you receive them These bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash or transferred to another player

This new-user offer is open to new BetMGM players (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Denver and Pittsburgh meet on Black Friday with the Broncos looking to extend their win streak and take control of the AFC West. Read on to check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks below.

Denver Broncos (8-2) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) - 11/27 3 p.m. ET

The Broncos are an easy pick to cover the spread as away favorites given all of the upheaval that has taken over Pittsburgh this past week. Denver is 6-0 ATS over its last six games and 3-0 overall while playing as the away favorite. Rudolph has barely played in the last two years and faces a monumental challenge against one of the NFL’s strongest franchises.

One thing the Steelers generally do well, the meltdown against the Bengals excepted, is keep points off the board. Despite that 38-point game Pittsburgh still ranks seventh in the NFL with 20.1 points allowed per game, while opposing teams convert only 47% of red zone opportunities for a touchdown. Given their current offensive doubts the under makes a lot of sense here.

Broncos vs Steelers - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

With conditions in Pittsburgh expected to be tough for quarterbacks, expect Rudolph in particular to look for shorter options in the pocket. The Broncos don’t defend the pass to tight ends very well and getting the ball to Freiermuth could be the Steelers’ best choice to get moving on offense.

Bo Nix has looked in great shape in recent weeks but he could also be a victim of the weather. Look for Denver to keep the ball in hand more than usual and for Nix to finish on the under.

Bet on Pat Freiermuth over 21.5 receiving yards (-115) and Bo Nix under 200.5 passing yards (-115).

Get +600 Same Game Parlay odds on u37 points, Freiermuth o21.5 receiving yards and Nix u200.5 passing yards. Dallas -8.5, Prescott o8.5 rushing yards and Lamb o90.5 receiving yards.

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