Both Washington and Cincinnati are coming off huge wins last week, setting up a great game that will bring Week 11 of the NFL season to a close. Make your wager on this matchup with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, which can get you up to $1500 in sports bonuses if it loses.

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The Bengals are -6 favorites on the spread at -108 while the Commanders are +6 underdogs (-111). Cincinnati is favored at -294 on the moneyline with Washington priced at +235. Total is 55, over -105, under -114.

The Bengals were dominant last week as they crushed the Steelers on the road. Joe Burrow threw for 302 yards in the first half alone in a brilliant offensive performance from the away team, which went in at the break 24-3 ahead. Cincinnati cooled off in the second half but still cruised to a 38-15 win, with Burrow finishing with 409 passing yards and four TDs off 35 completions.

Washington also got a big QB performance in Week 10. Jayden Daniels threw for 249 yards and three TDs (though also giving up two interceptions) in a crucial Commanders win over NFC East rivals the Giants. The team will need to win again this Monday to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Monday Night Football serves up an unmissable quarterback duel as Joe Burrows and the Bengals take on Jayden Daniels’ Commanders, who are riding high after last week’s win over the Giants. Read on to check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks.

Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) vs Washington Commanders (3-5-1) - 11/23 8:15 PM ET

At a quick glance the Bengals look to be a near-lock for Monday’s game. Burrow turned it on last time out to destroy the Steelers and he is up against a secondary that ranks toward the bottom of the NFL when it comes to pass completions and yardage against it.

But Washington might just have an ace up its sleeve. The Commanders defense has forced a turnover in all of its last seven games, including two in the Giants win, and ranks sixth in the league with 1.6 takeaways per game.

If they can force mistakes from Burrow and the Bengals, and get the ball in Daniels’ hands, they have a good chance of covering as underdogs. Washington is 4-3 ATS as the underdog while the Bengals have a 1-2 record ATS as away favorites. The Commanders’ win over the Giants looks even better after New York handled the Jaguars at the weekend.

This should still be a game where offense dominates. Cincinnati ranks third in the NFL with an average of 30.9 points per game and is 6-3 on the over this year, with a 3-1 O/U record on the road. Look for Burrow and Daniels to spark their teams and for plenty of scores in this one.

Bengals vs Commanders - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

The Bengals look to start quickly, putting a lot of points on the board. They rank sixth in pro football with an average of 14.9 first half ppg, and scored at a rate of 20.7 ppg before half time in their last three games. Washington can also make an impact early on, making the over on first half points at 27.5 look very attractive.

While the football world will be looking at Burrow after his 400-yard game last time out, I think Daniels offers more value. The Commanders QB is back fully healthy and has looked great in his last two games against the Rams and Giants.

Bet on first half total o27.5 (-115) and Daniels o224.5 passing yards (-115)

Get +375 Same Game Parlay odds on Commanders +6, Daniels o224.5 passing yards and o27.5 total in the first half.

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