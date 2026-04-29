BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for Rockets vs Lakers, NBA Playoffs

Register with the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 and get $1550 in bonuses before the Game 5 between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5) at 10:00pm ET loses. You’ll also get $50 in BetMGM rewards no matter the outcome of your bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/29/2026

Even without Kevin Durant for a fourth straight game, the Rockets managed to avoid the sweep. With the series heading back to LA, LeBron James will look to bounce back from one of the worst games of his career and send the Lakers into the Western Conference Semifinals.

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By claiming the BetMGM bonus code, you could get up to $1500 back in bonus bets, along with a guaranteed $50 in BetMGM rewards. To do so, see the detailed instructions below:

Access the link posted here or download the BetMGM app to get started Begin signing up for an account and put in all of the required personal information Then, make sure to enter the bonus code GOAL1550 After your account has been created, verify it, and make a qualifying deposit of $10+ Next, wager up to $1500 on your first bet, which will get you $50 in BetMGM rewards no matter the outcome If your wager settles as a loss, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets Bonus bets can be used for up to seven days after you receive them and are non-withdrawable

Please note that this offer is only available to new users (21+) in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

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It’ll take a road victory for in Game 5 for the Rockets to stay alive against the Lakers. With Kevin Durant out and Austin Reaves questionable, we’ll share the best bets for tonight’s game.

Houston Rockets (1-3) vs Los Angeles Lakers (3-1) - 4/29 10:00 PM ET

Preparing to play without Kevin Durant for a fifth straight game, the Houston Rockets clash with the Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5) at Crypto.com Arena in a 10:00pm ET tipoff (ESPN). While Durant is likely out, LA’s Austin Reaves could make his first appearance of the series here.

Reaves (O/U 15.5 points) was the Lakers’ second-leading scorer during the regular season, at 23.3 points per game. The sharpshooter adds another dimension to the Lakers’ offense, which has been missing Luka Doncic.

Meanwhile, Rockets G Amen Thompson has been one of the only Houston players up to snuff with Durant out. He’s scored 23+ points in back-to-back games and has managed 14+ assists + rebounds in three of four playoff games. Take Thompson over 12.5 Rebs + Asts (-140).

Houston has been shooting threes at a horrid 31.3 percent during this series. Durant unlocks this team’s potential, and his absence sinks any chance they have of coming back from what was a 3-0 hole.

LA won each of its other two home games in this series by seven or more points. Bet on the Lakers -4.5 (-105) as the series should end tonight.

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