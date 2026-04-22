BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for the NBA Playoffs Game Two

New players can get up to $1550 in bonuses, with the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 for a 7:00pm ET NBA Playoff Game Two between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons (-9.5).

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/22/2026

On Sunday, the Magic pulled off a shocking upset in the first game of this First Round series against the first-seeded Pistons. Somehow, Detroit has lost 11 straight home playoff games heading into this one, but the Pistons are the favorites to break the streak tonight.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

It will only take you a few minutes to use the BetMGM bonus code and place your wager on Magic vs Pistons. To get up to $1500 in bonus bets and $50 in BetMGM rewards, follow these directions:

Access the link provided here to go to BetMGM’s website or download the BetMGM app Then, begin signing up for an account and put in your personal information Most importantly, type in the bonus code GOAL1550 to stay qualified for the bonus bets Finish making your account and complete the verification steps Once your account is verified, fund your account with a deposit of $10+ Wager up to $1500 on your first bet You’ll get $50 in BetMGM rewards regardless, and your original stake back, in bonus bets, if your first bet loses The bonus bets must be used within one week of receiving them, and the bets themselves have no cash value

Offer is available to new users who are 21 or older in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Tonight’s Magic vs Pistons game is crucial for both teams. Below, our NBA expert will preview the game and share some of the best bets to make on Game 2 in Detroit:

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons - 4/22 7:00 PM ET

Looking to even up this First Round NBA Playoff series at one game apiece, the Detroit Pistons (-9.5) host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00pm ET (ESPN). The Pistons fell 112-101 in Game 1 and last won a home playoff game on May 26, 2008.

Detroit has a spacing problem, as Duncan Robinson (O/U 2.5 threes) is its only elite three-point shooter. That weakness will continue to get exposed in the playoffs. Still, expect C Jalen Duren (O/U 18.5 points) to score much more than the eight points he put up in Game 1.

The Magic actually have the same problem as the Pistons. Orlando (34.2%) shoots over a full percentage point worse than the Pistons (35.5%) from three-point range. Expect another physical game tonight, where buckets don’t come easily.

Pistons star G Cade Cunningham (O/U 27.5 points) scored 39 points on Sunday, but Detroit still ended up losing by 11 points. While the Pistons may very well break their playoff home losing streak, the Magic should be able to hang around. Go with Orlando +9.5 (-110).

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