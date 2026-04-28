BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for Hawks vs Knicks, NBA Playoffs

Either the Atlanta Hawks or New York Knicks (-6.5) will take a 3-2 series lead when they meet at 8:00pm ET tonight. Before the game, new users can claim the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 to get up to $1550 in bonuses if their first bet loses. You’ll also get $50 in rewards, regardless.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/28/2026

On the moneyline, the Knicks are -275 favorites for tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden, while the Hawks come in at +220. After losing Games 2 and 3 by two points combined, the Knicks picked up a 114-98 victory in Atlanta on Saturday to even up the series.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550

Claiming the BetMGM bonus code will get you your stake back if your first bet loses, up to $1500 in bonus bets. To qualify for the bonus bets and $50 in BetMGM rewards, follow the steps below:

First, follow the link on this page to BetMGM’s website or download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store Then, begin signing up for an account if you are a new BetMGM user Type in all of the necessary information along with the bonus code GOAL1550 Once your account is created and validated, deposit $10+ with your preferred payment method Risk up to $1500 on your first BetMGM wager, which will get you $50 in BetMGM rewards If your bet loses, you’ll get your risk amount back in bonus bets Bonus bets are valid for seven days and cannot be withdrawn for cash

Limited to users who are 21 or older who are currently in one of AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

With the series heading back to Atlanta on Thursday for Game 6, tonight is a must-win for the Knicks. Ahead of the Hawks vs Knicks action, our NBA expert will let you know the best bets for tonight.

Atlanta Hawks (2-2) vs New York Knicks (2-2) - 4/28 8:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden should be rocking for Game 5 of an Eastern Conference First Round series between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks (-6.5), which tips off at 8:00pm ET (NBC, Peacock).

In Game 4, Karl-Anthony Towns made his impact felt with his first career playoff triple-double. The Knicks’ big man has averaged 21.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game during this series.

Towns should continue to find success against an undersized Hawks lineup. Go with Towns over 23.5 points + assists tonight at -125 odds.

While elite Hawks defender Dyson Daniels has a limited offensive game, he’s been doing a lot of everything else during the series.

The Australian forward has only managed six points per game, but he’s also averaged 8.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists during the series. Take Daniels over 11.5 rebounds + assists (-140).

As both coaches have had time to make adjustments, the games in this series have been exceptionally low-scoring. More than 217 points haven’t been scored in any of the games.

With elite defensive players on both sides and matchups figured out, bet on under 213.5 points (-110) in this one.

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