BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for Celtics vs 76ers, NBA Playoffs

At 8:00pm ET, the Boston Celtics (-6.5) take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a pivotal Game 6 matchup at the Wells Fargo Center. Before the game, use the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 and risk up to $1550 in bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/30/2026

The Celtics, who still have a 3-2 series lead, went cold from the field in the fourth quarter of their 113-97 Game 5 loss, scoring just 11 points. Meanwhile, 76ers center Joel Embiid has been dominant in the two games since returning from an appendectomy.

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Tap the link here to access BetMGM’s website. Otherwise, download the mobile app Click the “Sign Up” button to begin creating your account Use the bonus code GOAL1550 after entering your personal details Submit your account, complete any verification steps, and proceed to deposit $10+ For your first bet, stake up to $1500 to receive $50 in BetMGM rewards If your first bet isn’t a winner, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets The bonus bets cannot be redeemed for cash and must be used within seven days

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Down 3-1, the Philadelphia 76ers responded excellently in Tuesday’s win over the Celtics. Stay tuned for some of the top bets for Game 6 in Boston:

Boston Celtics (3-2) vs Philadelphia 76ers (2-3) - 4/30 8:00 PM ET

Following a fourth-quarter collapse in Game 5, the Boston Celtics (-6.5) head to Wells Fargo Center for an 8:00pm ET tip-off against the Philadelphia 76ers (NBCSN, Peacock). Boston scored a season-low 11 fourth-quarter points in the 113-97 loss.

The Sixers stopped overhelping and leaving shooters open, so the Celtics struggled to drain threes. Expect a better outing from Celtics G Derrick White, who averaged 16.5 points per game during the regular season, but is averaging just 8.2 PPG this series.

Take White over 11.5 points (-135), as he won’t continue shooting 29.8% much longer. Meanwhile, with big man Joel Embiid (O/U 28.5 points) healthy, anything is possible for the Sixers.

While Embiid scored 33 points in Game 5, he’s also been effective as a playmaker. He’s averaged 7.0 APG since returning, and you can get Embiid over 4.5 assists at -110.

The under is 4-1 in this series, and it seems that the Sixers are starting to figure out the Celtics on defense. Boston is one of the league’s top defensive teams, and Joe Mazzulla should have adjustments to slow down Embiid. Take under 212.5 points (-110) tonight.

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