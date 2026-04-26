BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for Cavaliers vs Raptors, NBA Playoffs

Get your stake on your first wager at BetMGM back if your bet loses, up to $1550 in bonuses. Claim the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 and place your bet on Game 4 of a Cleveland Cavaliers (-2.5) vs Toronto Raptors series at 1:00pm ET.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/26/2026

Behind a fourth-quarter three-point barrage, the Raptors picked up a 126-104 Game 3 victory. The Raptors, who got 66 points combined from Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett on Thursday, will look to even up the series when they host the Cavs at Scotiabank Arena today.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

First, follow this link to go to BetMGM, or start by downloading the mobile application Then, hit the “Sign Up” button to begin making an account Once you have filled in all of the required information, use the bonus code GOAL1550 Make your first deposit worth $10 or more after validating your account Stake up to $1500 on your first bet, during which you’ll get $50 in rewards If your bet loses, you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets These bonus bets have no cash value and must be used within one week

Available for new BetMGM users (21 or older) who are in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Cavaliers vs Raptors is the first of four NBA Playoff games today. So you can place your first bet on Game 4, our NBA expert will preview this afternoon’s action below:

Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1) vs Toronto Raptors (1-2) - 4/26 1:00 PM ET

Looking to even up their First Round series at two games apiece, the Toronto Raptors face the Cleveland Cavaliers (-2.5) at Scotiabank Arena (ESPN). If the Raptors shoot lights out from three-point range again, they’ve got a fighting chance.

Brandon Ingram’s disappearing act continued in Game 3, with just 12 points. Taking the under on his points (220.5 points today) has been a great bet recently, as it has cashed in all three games of the series.

Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes (O/U 19.5 points) and RJ Barrett (O/U 20.5 points) have averaged 26.7 and 26.3 points per game, respectively. The Cavaliers are a weak defensive team on the perimeter, meaning the Raptors should continue to let it fly.

However, Jarrett Allen is a solid rim protector, as the Cavs big man has registered three blocks in back-to-back games. On the other end, I expect the Cavs to put forth a better offensive performance.

Donovan Mitchell (O/U 26.5 points) and James Harden (O/U 19.5 points) should combine for much more than 33 points.

Bet on over 220.5 points (-110), which has happened in two of the first three games of the series.

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