BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for Bayern Munich vs PSG

Following a nine-goal classic, Bayern Munich (-160) and PSG (+310) clash at the Allianz Arena at 3:00pm ET in the second leg of the Champions League Semifinal. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 and bet on the game for up to $1550 in bonuses back, including $50 rewards.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 5/6/2026

New BetMGM users who claim this offer will receive their stake back, up to $1500 in bonus bets, if their first bet settles as a loss. Many bettors may consider taking a chance on the number of goals today after PSG defeated Bayern 5-4 last Tuesday in Paris.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Access the link listed here to go to the BetMGM website. Otherwise, you can download the mobile app to sign up Go through all of the sign-up steps, following the prompts. Then, put in the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 Next, verify your account and deposit at least $10 in it Find a market you would like to place a wager on and stake as much as $1500 on it You’ll automatically receive $50 in BetMGM rewards and get your stake back, in bonus bets, if your wager loses Bonus bets can only be claimed for one week and have no withdrawable cash value

Specific offer is currently available to all new users (21+) who are located in one of AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

With some of the best attacking talents in the world on both sides, the second leg of Bayern Munich vs PSG has the potential to be another instant classic. Our European soccer expert will give you some betting tips for today’s Champions League clash below:

Bayern Munich vs PSG (4-5 agg.) - 5/6 3:00 PM ET

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich (-160) have to overturn a one-goal deficit against PSG (+310) to book their place in the Champions League Final against Arsenal. Today’s match kicks off at 3:00pm ET from the Allianz Arena in Munich and will stream live on Paramount+.

It won’t be easy for Bayern, as PSG have won each of their previous six away matches. The hosts have also failed to progress on nine of the previous ten occasions they’ve lost the first leg of a European Semifinal.

After nine goals were scored in the first leg, the oddsmakers have set the line at over/under 4.5 goals. While Bayern’s defense is usually quite leaky, the Parisians kept clean sheets in each of their previous two UCL away games. I’d lean towards under 4.5 (-155).

With right back Achraf Hakimi out for PSG, Warren Zaire-Emery should fill in, allowing Fabian Ruiz to join the midfield. Ruiz is at +550 odds to score today, and he found the net in the second leg of the Semifinal last season.

Defending champions PSG have a midfield advantage and the know-how to advance to the final. Take the visitors to win or draw (+125).

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