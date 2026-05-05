BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UCL

With one game to go before the Champions League Final, now is a perfect time to use the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 and wager on Arsenal (-165) vs Atletico Madrid (+425) at 3:00pm ET. If your first bet loses, you’ll get up to $1550 in bonuses, including $50 in rewards.

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You’ll get your initial stake back in bonus bets, up to $1500, for a bet on today’s game that settles as a loss. Mikel Arteta and Arsenal head back to the Emirates Stadium in high spirits after grabbing a 1-1 draw in last week’s Semifinal first leg against Atletico Madrid.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Start by following the link on this page to BetMGM’s website or downloading the mobile app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store Then, begin creating your account. Fill in your personal details, and be sure to provide the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 Once you finish the account creation process, go through any requested verification steps Deposit at least $10 and stake as much as $1500 on your first bet, which could be on Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid If your qualifying bet settles as a loss, you will receive your stake back in bonus bets Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and are valid for a period of seven days after you receive them

New users who are 21 and older in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY may claim this bonus offer

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With the aggregate score in this Champions League Semifinal level at one goal apiece, today’s second leg is anyone’s game. Ahead of Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, we’ll discuss some of the top bets you can make.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid (1-1 agg.) - 5/5 3:00 PM ET

Both in search of their first Champions League title, Arsenal (-165) and Atletico Madrid (+425) clash in the second leg of the Semifinal today at 3:00pm ET (CBS, Paramount+). The aggregate score is level at one ahead of this match at the Emirates Stadium.

Atletico Madrid defeated Valencia 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday away from home, but Diego Simeone’s men have lost four of their previous six road matches.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (+210 to score) picked up a goal and an assist in the first half of Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday. Finally finding his form after an injury, Saka looked sharp and combined well with Viktor Gyokeres (+138 to score)

Gyokeres, who will be key tonight, scored twice against Fulham and converted a penalty against Atleti last Wednesday. Ademola Lookman (+425 to score) got the better of Arsenal right back Ben White a few times last week, and that’s a matchup the visitors should exploit again.

While Arsenal should be able to pick up a victory on home turf, I expect both teams to score for a seventh time in eight Atletico Madrid games. Bet on both teams to score (-105).

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