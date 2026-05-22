bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs, Thunder vs Spurs

Oklahoma City evened this series at 1-1 with a 122-113 victory on Wednesday. SGA dropped 30 points in that one. Now the action shifts to the Frost Bank Center on May 22 at 8:30pm ET. Wager $10 with the bet365 bonus code GOALBET to get $200 in bonus bets.

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San Antonio sits as a 2.5-point favorite at home, with the moneyline at -135. OKC is +114 to win outright. The total is set at 216.5 with the over at -110 and under at -110. The Spurs have done well against the spread this season. They've also had the Thunder’s number in their last six matchups (regular season + playoffs).

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

The Thunder looked like the defending champs again in Game 2. SAS struggled mightily with turnovers in Game 2 with De’Aaron Fox out, and Dylan Harper leaving early. Our NBA betting analyst has been digging into these teams all year. Here's where his money is going for Game 3.

Thunder vs Spurs (Series tied 1-1) – 5/22 8:30pm ET, Frost Bank Center

The Spurs at -135 on the moneyline feels like a fair price for a team that's beaten Oklahoma City five times already this year.

I'm also looking at Victor Wembanyama over 24.5 points (-113). He put up 41 in Game 1. In Game 2, the Thunder threw everything at him and he still got 21. At home, coming off a loss, and with the crowd behind him, I think he clears this number.

Stephon Castle over 18.5 points (-115) is another prop I really like. The ball has been in his hands a lot this series, for better or worse. While he’s committed an alarming amount of turnovers, he’s also averaging 20.1 points in the playoffs.

For a value play, Julian Champagnie over 2.5 three-pointers (+101) is interesting. He’s off to a bit of a slow start this series, but I expect him to get some good looks at home. He’s shooting 40% from three in the playoffs, and averaging exactly 2.5 makes per contest.

I considered the over 215.5 total points. Some computer models are projecting around 228 total points for this one. But I'm staying away. Playoff games tend to tighten up defensively. Wemby is the Defensive Player of the Year. And OKC has the best team defense in the league.

Mark me for Wembanyama over 24.5 points (-113). I’m confident the alien is going to take over in Texas.

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