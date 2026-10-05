bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses For Falcons vs Saints, NFL MNF

Michael Penix Jr.'s comeback tour stopped in Green Bay last Thursday and dropped nearly 500 yards on the Packers. Now Atlanta brings the league's second-best clock control to New Orleans, where the Saints wait at the Caesars Superdome on ESPN. Bet $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

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New Orleans is -126 on the moneyline, with Atlanta at +108. The Saints lay 1.5 points at -112, and the Falcons take +1.5 at -108. The total is 47.5, with both sides priced at -110.

The Falcons are 1-2 but trending. Penix looked whole in his return, Drake London is rounding into form, and Atlanta holds the ball for 32:53 per game, second in the NFL. The Saints are 1-2 too, and their last three games have all featured fourth-quarter comebacks.

New Orleans is also missing multiple linebackers and just surrendered 35 to the Raiders. History favors the visitor: the underdog has covered in each of the last four meetings, and the Falcons swept last season's series.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Two 1-2 teams, one loud dome, and a rivalry Atlanta currently owns, having won two straight including 24-10 in this building last November. Our NFL analyst likes the side nobody is talking about.

Falcons vs Saints, Week 4 - 10/5 - 8:15pm ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Atlanta +1.5 (-108). The Falcons nearly hung a half-hundred on Green Bay, control the clock better than anyone not named Baltimore, and match up perfectly with a Saints defense missing linebackers. Trends are not everything. This one is close enough to ride.

Over 47.5 (-110). New Orleans' three games have all needed fourth-quarter heroics, which means points late. Atlanta's offense just produced its best night of the season. The total is fair, and the offenses are ahead of the defenses here.

Falcons vs Saints - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Bijan Robinson anytime touchdown at -200. The Falcons' own website spent the week asking what separates him from everyone else, and he checks in at No. 3 in the league's Top 100. Books agree with the answer.

Drake London over 78.5 receiving yards at -113. He and Penix are rediscovering their timing, and New Orleans' secondary is the unit dealing with injuries.

Michael Penix over 1.5 passing touchdowns at +106. Nearly 500 yards in his return means the arm is back. Plus money on multiple scores feels generous.

Atlanta +1.5 (-108) and Bijan Robinson anytime touchdown (-200) on a parlay pays +153. Over on London's yardage total (-113) is the natural third leg, taking the parlay up to +328. If you’re feeling good about ATL in this one, this could be a solid parlay strategy.

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