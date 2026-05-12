bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses for Canadiens vs Sabres, NHL Playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres evened this series at 2-2 with a 3-2 win in Montreal on Tuesday night. Now Game 5 shifts to KeyBank Center on May 14 at 7:00pm ET. Use bet365 bonus code GOALBET to get $200 in bonuses ahead of this massive swing game.
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The Sabres are slight favorites on the moneyline at -120, with Montreal at +100. Buffalo is -1.5 (+198) on the spread, and the total is set at 5.5 at -130 over and +106 under. Buffalo is 50/50 at home so far this series. They took Game 1 (4-2). Then they dropped Game 2 (5-1).
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Today's Sports Betting with bet365
This Eastern Conference Second Round NHL Playoffs series is now a best-of-three with the series tied going into Thursday’s Game 5. As an avid hockey bettor, I’ve been following this Habs-Sabres matchup all the way through, and these are the wagers I’m keeping an eye on ahead of tonight's puck drop.
Canadiens vs Sabres (Series tied 2-2) – 5/14 7pm ET, KeyBank Center
The first thing I’m doing is locking in over 5.5 total goals (-130). This has been an offensive series so far with the first three games hitting over 5.5, and Game 4 just under at 5. Neither defense has looked fully locked in, and the Habs pressing to steal one on the road only opens things up more.
Cole Caufield (+180 anytime) got one in Game 4, but the Sabres have done a decent job limiting his clean looks through the series, and I think that will remain a focus for Buffalo’s defense. I'm taking Caufield under 0.5 goals (-250).
For a prop, lock in Josh Doan 1+ points (+100), or +1 assists (+210) if you’re willing to risk more for a nicer payout. The kid has assists in five straight playoff games. That's the longest such streak by a Sabre since Tim Connolly in 2006. He's setting up teammates consistently, and I don’t see that changing in Game 5.
You might also consider Tage Thompson anytime goalscorer (+165). He's been quiet this series with just two assists. But during the regular season, Thompson scored 40 goals, 14th in the NHL. He's +1000 to score first, but I'd rather take the safer anytime prop at +165.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was back in net for Game 4's win. He stopped 28 shots on Tuesday, allowing 2 goals. I expect the Habs to throw a lot of shots his way tonight, with a few making it through, but I like Luukkonen over 23.5 saves (-125).
I figure the Sabres take control at home. I’d consider the moneyline (-120), but my favorite value bets are Doan 1+ points (+100), and total over 5.5 goals (-130).
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