bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Paraguay vs France, 2026 World Cup

France dismantled Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, with Mbappé scoring twice. Paraguay eliminated Germany on penalties after a 1-1 draw to become the first third-placed group finisher to reach a Round of 16 in this format. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code GOALBET and walk away with $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

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France are -1800 to advance with Paraguay at +1140. On the total including extra time, over 2.5 sits at -210 and the more attractive line, over 3.5, is at +144. Both teams to score including extra time is +138. Paraguay beat Germany on penalties after the two sides were level 1-1 at the end of extra time.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Paraguay earned this in Boston with Gill pulling off saves and Paraguay's nerve holding in the shootout against Germany. France arrive in an entirely different gear, untroubled in every game of this tournament and now facing a side that most people expected to be eliminated three weeks ago. Our soccer analyst has been through both camps and has four plays ready for Philadelphia.

Paraguay vs France, Round of 16 - 7/4 - 5pm ET, Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, PA

Kylian Mbappé to score anytime including extra time (-195) is the cornerstone. He got both goals against Sweden at 45 and 74 minutes and this French attack runs entirely through his movement. At -195 the price is heavy, but the counter-argument is betting that the most dangerous forward in this tournament goes the entire match without a goal, and that's a much harder position to defend.

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Over 3.5 total goals including extra time (+144) is where the real value sits. France have scored three or more goals in every game they've played at this tournament, and against an open Paraguay side that will have to push forward if they fall behind, the fourth and fifth goals tend to come from the counter. At plus money, four-plus total goals is the best-priced bet on the board.

France's goalkeeper to make 3 or more saves (+195) is a prop I want. Paraguay held Germany to one goal in 120 minutes and their defending was disciplined from back to front. They'll create moments, especially on set pieces, and getting +195 on the French keeper facing meaningful resistance at least three times reflects how difficult Paraguay made things for Germany's attack.

Paraguay's goalkeeper to make 6 or more saves (+110) rounds the card out and is my top pick. France dominated Sweden from start to finish, with Mbappé and Olise combining for multiple shot attempts apiece. Mbappé and the French attack will pepper Gill all afternoon, and the moment Paraguay need to push forward to get back into the game, that shot volume only goes up.

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