bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For France vs Morocco, 2026 World Cup

France won 2-0 in Qatar and went on to the final. Morocco got closer than any African nation had ever gotten to winning it all. Now they're back. France are the better team on paper. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code GOALBET and get $150 in bonus bets no matter what happens.

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France are -175 on the moneyline in 90 minutes, with the draw at +280 and Morocco at +550. To advance, France are -400 and Morocco +300. Morocco key creator Ismael Saibari limped off just 22 minutes into the Canada match with a muscle injury and is considered doubtful for Thursday. France are also dealing with the Aurelien Tchouameni absence after the midfielder sat out the Paraguay game with injury.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

France has scored 14 goals in five matches and haven't needed extra time once. But Morocco just dismantled Canada 3-0 and this Atlas Lions side has beaten French opponents before. Brahim Diaz has four assists in this tournament.

France need to be sharper here than they were against Paraguay. Our soccer analyst has the card ready for Thursday afternoon.

France vs Morocco, Quarterfinal - 7/9 - 4pm ET, Boston Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Kylian Mbappe to score or assist including extra time (-190) is the bedrock of this card. He won the penalty that settled the Paraguay game with his movement in the box, took it himself, and was denied a second by two remarkable saves from Orlando Gill. Mbappé does not have quiet games at this level. Nineteen career World Cup goals and four assists across 19 appearances; -190 is worth swallowing even at that price.

Michael Olise anytime assist (+230) is where the real value lives. He set up Mbappe's penalty against Paraguay with a beautifully weighted through ball to Desire Doue, and leads the tournament with five assists in five games. Morocco are going to commit numbers in defense and leave transitions open on the right, exactly where Olise operates. +230 on the tournament's leading assist provider finding another one is the pick I want.

Over 2.5 goals (-102) is the play on the total. France scored three or more in four of their five matches. Morocco scored three against Canada and this lineup is capable of doing it again, with or without Saibari. Two goals going into the second half feels like the floor for a game between these two attacks. -102 makes it near even money.

Mbappe to score or assist (-190) is the starting point. Olise anytime assist (+230) is where the value is, and over 2.5 goals (-102) is the market that frames how wide open this quarterfinal could get.

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