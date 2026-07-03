bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Argentina vs Cape Verde, 2026 World Cup

Cape Verde became the smallest nation by population to reach the World Cup knockout stages on their first-ever appearance. Argentina topped Group J with nine points, conceding just once across three matches. Messi scored in each and enters with six goals. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code GOALBET and get $150 in bonus bets whatever happens.

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Argentina are -1800 to advance, Cape Verde at +1060. The total is 3.5 goals, with the over at +146 and the under at -180. Messi's six goals this tournament include a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria. Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha kept clean sheets in two of three group games, including a shutout against Spain.

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Argentina scored three goals in every group game. Their defensive record is unblemished. They've looked like the class of this tournament from week one.

Cape Verde will sit deep and absorb pressure the way they did against Spain, but defending a 0-0 for 90 minutes against Spain is one thing. Doing it against Argentina when Messi is operating at this level is another. Our soccer analyst has the card ready.

Argentina vs Cape Verde, Round of 32 - 7/3 - 6pm ET, Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Lionel Messi to score or assist (-550) anchors everything. He has been directly involved in a goal in every game of this tournament, scored in all three group matches, and now holds the all-time World Cup scoring record. Even at -550, that level of consistency in a knockout game is worth anchoring the card around.

Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer (-130) is the natural second position. He and Lautaro Martinez give Scaloni two fully capable strikers to deploy alongside or instead of Messi. Alvarez has featured in all three group games and shown the kind of clinical finishing that won Argentina the 2022 title. Cape Verde have struggled to score, not defend — but Alvarez doesn't need much.

Argentina to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 (-110) is the play I keep circling. Cape Verde haven't scored in two of three group games and face the tournament's most suffocating attack. A clean Argentine win by one, two or three goals at near-even money is a number worth taking.

Messi to score or assist (-550) and Argentina clean win combination (-110) are where this card points. Cape Verde earned their moment. Argentina's job is to end it.

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