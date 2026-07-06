bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For USMNT vs Belgium, 2026 World Cup

This is a rematch of the 2014 World Cup knockout tie. Belgium won that one 2-1 with Tim Howard making a World Cup-record 16 saves. The difference now is that this USMNT is considerably better than anything they've put out before. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets no matter what happens.

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USA are -116 to advance, Belgium at -106. The total is at 2.5 with the over at -240 and the under at +190. Belgium also played at this ground in the group stage. Their draws against Egypt and Iran were both played at Seattle Stadium. The Americans have home advantage on paper and momentum to spare.

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Belgium beat Senegal 3-2 in a dramatic comeback in the Round of 32. But this isn't a Belgium side that dominates games the way they once did. Three members of their starting spine — Courtois, De Bruyne, and Lukaku — have now been at the World Cup together since 2014.

The USMNT ran in eight goals during the group stage and beat Bosnia without breaking much of a sweat. With the win over Bosnia, the US snapped a 10-game losing streak against European opposition.

Folarin Balogun's red card against Bosnia looked set to cost the US their leading scorer, but the suspension was overturned just 24 hours before kickoff. He starts on Monday. Our soccer analyst has his picks set for Monday night in Seattle.

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USMNT vs Belgium, Round of 16 - 7/6 - 8pm ET, Seattle Stadium, Seattle, WA

Folarin Balogun anytime goalscorer including extra time (+105) is a solid pick. Three goals in this tournament from a striker who was nearly suspended. He'll be hungry to justify every one of those 24 hours of uncertainty. Against a Belgian defense that nearly dropped points to Senegal, Balogun in space is a problem they haven't solved.

USA to score the first goal (-115) is the line I want. The USMNT has scored in the opening 15 minutes of their first three matches and rarely lets games develop on other teams' terms. Belgium need time to find rhythm and Lukaku is a completely different player in behind than he is running on empty at the back end of a half.

USA goalkeeper to make 4+ saves (+125) is the team prop worth taking. Belgium have De Bruyne feeding Doku and Lukaku. Courtois and Belgium's attack haven't entirely lost thei edge. Four or more saves from the US keeper at plus money feels like a natural outcome in a match this competitive.

Balogun to score (+105) and USA first goalscorer (-115) are the two I'm building this card around. Belgium are dangerous. But this USMNT is better than any version that's come before them.

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