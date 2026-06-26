bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Uruguay vs Spain, 2026 World Cup

Spain need only a draw to seal top spot, while Uruguay find themselves in a more precarious position following a frustrating 2-2 draw with Cape Verde. They need a win. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and get $150 in bonus bets regardless of the result.

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Spain are -210 on the moneyline, the draw sits at +330, and Uruguay are the significant underdogs at +600. Uruguay have never beaten Spain in their history across more than ten meetings dating back to 1950.

Lamine Yamal scored a spectacular goal in the Spain opener against Saudi Arabia, while Mikel Oyarzabal has been their consistent finisher all tournament. Uruguay's Agustín Canobbio struck in first-half stoppage time to briefly give them the lead against Cape Verde before the Africans equalised again on the hour.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Spain drew 0-0 with Cape Verde in their first match. That showed they're not unbeatable even against modest opposition. Luis de la Fuente will want a win here to confirm top spot, which means Spain are unlikely to coast through this one on minimal effort.

On the other side, Federico Valverde remains Uruguay's talisman and with Bielsa's high-press tactics, La Celeste are capable of pulling off an upset against anyone. Our soccer analyst is ready with some key picks to consider for this match.

Uruguay vs Spain, Group H - 6/26 - 8pm ET, Guadalajara Stadium, Zapopan, Mexico

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (-150) is the anchor pick. He scored against Saudi Arabia and has been clocked at -380 to register a shot on target in this match alone — the market clearly expects him in the thick of things. At -150, getting a Spain goal or assist from their best player when they need a win to top the group is the most defensible position on the card.

Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer (+125) is the best goalscorer value on the Spanish side. He leads the anytime scorer market and has been Spain's most clinical finisher, converting from tight spots all tournament. Against a Uruguay side that has now conceded in both group games, he's well positioned to extend that run.

Both teams to score (-112) is close to even money and the matchup supports it. Maxi Araújo scored a clinical equaliser against Cape Verde and was identified as Uruguay's most dangerous attacking outlet even against Spain's full-backs. Uruguay will find a way to threaten. They always create something in these high-pressure games.

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (-150) and Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer (+125) are the two I'm building around. Spain are the better team, they need the win, and their attack has the personnel to deliver.

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