bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League

Jose Mourinho's Champions League opener has turned into a crisis management exercise. Real Madrid lost their first domestic match of the season to Real Betis over the weekend. Now they face Inter Milan with a mounting injury list. Drop in $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets.

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Real Madrid is -165 on the moneyline. The draw at +340 and Inter Milan at +400. Over/Under 2.5 goals has the over at -205 and the under at +164.

Mourinho cannot call on Tchouameni, Militao, Rodrygo, Mendy, or Endrick due to injury. Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, and Eduardo Camavinga are all suspended after red cards in last season's quarter-final exit against Bayern Munich. On top of all that, Marc Cucurella is doubtful after suffering cramps against Betis.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

The Bernabéu at night is usually a fortress, but Real Madrid's injury and suspension crisis has thrown this match wide open. Inter have the squad depth and European pedigree to punish a depleted Madrid midfield. Anything can happen in this one.

Los Blancos failed to advance past the quarter-finals last season. Let’s see what our soccer analyst has lined up on his card for this one.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, Champions League - 9/8 - 3pm ET, Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid moneyline at -165 is where I’m starting this line. Even with eight players unavailable, the Bernabéu crowd and the individual brilliance of Mbappe and Vinicius Junior should be enough against an Inter side that has struggled in away matches against top-tier opposition.

Over 2.5 goals at -205 is the total to target. Real Madrid's defense has looked vulnerable this season. They’ve conceded in four of their last five competitive matches. Inter Milan possess the attacking quality to exploit a makeshift Madrid backline.

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer at -145 is a prop to monitor. The French striker has been in lethal form since arriving in Madrid and will be the focal point of an attack that needs him more than ever. It’s hard to bet against him in any match.

Real Madrid to win by exactly 1 goal at +270 is a correlated angle. With a depleted midfield, Madrid may not blow Inter away, but their quality at the top end of the pitch should see them edge a tight contest. A 2-1 or 1-0 result feels most likely.

Real Madrid moneyline (-165) and Over 2.5 (-205) are the two wagers I'm locking in. Los Blancos have too much firepower up front to let this crisis derail their European campaign. Even if the performance is far from perfect.

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