bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For Washington State vs Washington, College Football

The Apple Cup moves to Week 1 for the first time in its 126-year history. Conference realignment sent Washington to the Big Ten and left Washington State rebuilding in the new Pac-12. The Huskies enter ranked No. 17 under Jedd Fisch, while the Cougars break in first-time head coach Kirby Moore from Missouri. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets.

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Washington is -2800 on the moneyline, with Washington State at +1160. The Cougars are +23.5 (-110) with the Huskies -23.5 (-110). Total is 50.5 — over at -118, under at -104.

Demond Williams Jr. returns at quarterback for Washington this season. Caden Pinnick gets the nod for Washington State in his first career start. The Huskies have won eight of the last 10 Apple Cup meetings. This should be an interesting affair nonetheless.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Husky Stadium in September is a miserable place to play as a 23-point underdog with a first-time head coach. Washington's defense returns multiple NFL prospects, and Fisch's offense has averaged over 30 points per game. Our college football analyst has this Week 1 Sunday action card filled and ready..

Washington State vs Washington, Week 1 Apple Cup - 9/6 - 1pm PT, Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Washington -23.5 (-110) is a straight play. The Huskies have covered double-digit spreads in seven of their last eight home games against unranked opponents. Fisch is 14-4 at Husky Stadium, and Washington State's line has three new starters, for better or worse.

Under 50.5 (-104) is the total to target. Apple Cup games get chippy and defensive. The under has hit in six of the last eight meetings, and Washington State's offense will struggle against a defense that held opponents to under 22 points per game.

Demond Williams Jr. over 238.5 passing yards at -114 is a prop to keep an eye on. He threw for over 250 yards in four of his last six games. And Washington State's secondary is breaking in two new starters, if coverage is a little rocky to start, that could mean a big game is in store for Williams Jr.

Washington to score 50+ points at +550 is a longshot worth a look. The Huskies hung 52 on Arizona and 51 on Colorado last season, so it’s definitely possible. I wouldn’t risk it all on this pick though.

Washington -23.5 and Under 50.5 are the two wagers I'm locking in. The Huskies have the experience and home-field advantage to open their Big Ten era with a statement win.

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