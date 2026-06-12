bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses for USMNT vs Paraguay, 2026 World Cup

The hosts welcome Paraguay to Los Angeles Stadium in their Group D opener on June 12. USA enter as favorites in front of a home crowd, while Paraguay make their first tournament return since a quarterfinal run in 2010. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets win or lose.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 6/12/2026

USA are -105 on the moneyline with the draw at +240 and Paraguay at +310. The total sits at 2.5 goals, over at +128 and under at -158. USA are ranked 17th in the world, top seed in Group D. Paraguay returns to the tournament after failing to qualify the last three times. USA won the most recent meeting between these two, a 2-1 friendly in November 2025.

Grab the bet365 promo code and lock in your $365 in bonus bets.

Or look into our experts World Cup betting promos ranking for the major WC 2026 betting apps in the US

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

Open the link above to land on bet365's registration page Phone users, get the bet365 app pulled up for your state Tap "Register" and walk through the account setup Drop bonus code GOALBET into the promo field when it appears Fund your account with a first deposit of at least $10 Place a $10 wager on USA vs Paraguay or any other market you like Your $365 in bonus bets are added to your account regardless of the result

*Available in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA. New users only. 21+. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.*

Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Pochettino's side went 1-3 in their 2026 tune-up matches before, so the dominant opener some are expecting is far from guaranteed.

Paraguay are a well-organized outfit under Gustavo Alfaro who transformed a team that won just one of six qualifying matches under the previous coach into a squad capable of returning to the tournament stage. Our analyst has been watching both sides closely through the build-up and here is where his money is going for Friday.

Learn how to bet on the World Cup with our in-depth guide for this summer's tournament

USMNT vs Paraguay, Group D - 6/12 - 9pm ET, Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Paraguay goalkeeper to make 3+ saves (-160) is my top play. USA will carry pressure on their home soil with 70,000-plus behind them, and the Paraguay keeper is going to be tested repeatedly throughout 90 minutes.

The draw at +240 is a genuine play for me too. Paraguay do not come to this tournament to lose. They set up defensively, their coaching staff prepares well for opponents, and the USMNT have shown inconsistency all year. I think this is a 1-1 game and +240 is a real number for that outcome.

Christian Pulisic to score or assist (+130) is the USA-specific pick. He is the captain and the player USA looks to in moments that matter most on the international stage. Near even money on an impact moment from Pulisic feels right given his role in this squad.

Antonio Sanabria 1+ shots on target (-120) is my Paraguay player pick. He leads their attack and will get his chances even from limited possession. If Paraguay find a moment on the counter, Sanabria is the one most likely to get a shot away cleanly.

Paraguay GK 3+ saves (-160) is what I come back to. The crowd pushes USA forward, chances follow, and that keeper is going to work.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players or federations.

Full bet365 bonus code Terms and Conditions