bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses for USA vs Australia

Both teams sit on three points after opening-round wins. USMNT dismantled Paraguay, 4-1, and Australia shocked Turkey, 2-0. Whoever takes this one grabs control of Group D heading into the final round. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets whatever happens.

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USMNT are -170 on the moneyline with the draw at +340 and Australia out at +410. The total is 2.5 goals, over at -106 and under at -114. Balogun's brace in the first half against Paraguay made him the first American to score two goals in a World Cup match since 1930.

Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach, making his competitive national team debut, recorded eight saves. The most of any keeper in the tournament so far.

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The only cloud over the USMNT right now is Pulisic, who took a knock to his calf in the first half against Paraguay and hasn't trained fully with the group since. Australia, meanwhile, are riding a wave. Tony Popovic made ten selections that raised eyebrows, but every one of them paid off. Our soccer specialist is here to shed some light on this match and provide some top picks.

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USA vs Australia, Group D - 6/19 - 3pm ET, Seattle Stadium, Seattle, WA

Folarin Balogun anytime goalscorer (+150) is the first name on my card, no hesitation. Two goals against Paraguay, the first in that sequence a composed one-touch finish off Pulisic's layoff, the second a whipped left-footed rocket into the top corner. Australia's backline is good, but Balogun is operating on a different level right now and +150 on the tournament's hottest striker is still plus money.

Folarin Balogun to score or assist (-110) tightens the value if you want the safer line. He has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last two matches for club and country, and Australia will have to account for him every second he's on the pitch.

Over 2.5 goals (-106) rounds out the card. Turkey had 30 shots and seven on target against Beach in Vancouver and still couldn't score. That number won't repeat against a USMNT attack this sharp. The Americans scored four against Paraguay and could easily have had six. I expect this one to open up after whoever scores first.

Balogun anytime goalscorer (+150) and over 2.5 goals (-106) are where I'm putting the most weight. The USMNT are the stronger side, Balogun is the form striker of the group, and neither team is built to sit back.

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