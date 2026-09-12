Arsenal bring a perfect record to the North East on Saturday. Sunderland, meanwhile, have already made the Stadium of Light a tricky place to visit this season. Arsenal is the clear favorite in this one. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets.

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The Gunners are -210 on the moneyline, with the draw at +320 and Sunderland at +600. The total sits at 2.5 goals, with the under at -132 and the over at +106. Viktor Gyokeres heads the anytime goalscorer market at +135, just ahead of Kai Havertz at +175.

Mikel Arteta remains without Jurrien Timber and William Saliba at the back. It has barely mattered. Arsenal have conceded just once in five matches this season. Régis Le Bris has a fully fit squad, with Granit Xhaka and Kevin Danso anchoring the resistance.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

The Stadium of Light has a way of shrinking big away days. Arsenal's recent results suggest they are built for exactly that kind of grind though. Our soccer analyst has watched the tape from both camps and is ready to share some picks with you.

Sunderland vs Arsenal, Premier League - 9/12 - 3pm ET, Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England

Arsenal moneyline at -210 is the anchor. Nine points from nine, ten goals scored and only one conceded. Sunderland have already lost at home to Ipswich earlier this season. The class gap definitely shows up everywhere on the pitch when you pay attention.

Arsenal to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at +145 is a sharper way to play it. Both of Arsenal's away wins this season have finished 1-0. Arteta is more than happy to strangle a road game and leave with three points.

Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer at +135 is the best price on the card. He is Arsenal's focal point up top and the most likely scorer in the market. Sunderland will sit deep. Gyokeres lives for that kind of physical battle. Look for him to take advantage early and often. I see a few shots and one of them finding the back of the net.

Bukayo Saka to record a shot on target at -260 is nearly a banker. He finds space regardless of the opposition's shape, and his floor is remarkably high.

Arsenal moneyline (-210) and Gyokeres anytime (+135) are the two wagers I'm locking in. Everything else on this card is noise, much harder to predict with certainty.

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