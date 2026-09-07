bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For SMU vs Florida State, College Football

Florida State already has a win under its belt after handling New Mexico State 34-17 in Week 0. SMU rolls into Doak Campbell Stadium as a ranked road favorite. A rarity for a program that went just 2-4 against the spread away from home last season. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets.

bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 9/7/2026

SMU is -152 on the moneyline, with Florida State at +126. Spread has the Mustangs -2.5 (-122) and the Seminoles +2.5 (+100). Total is 53.5, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Jennings missed 10 days of camp with a finger issue but returned for the final two weeks of practice. Daniels, who transferred from Stanford and Auburn, led FSU with 232 total yards and two scores in his debut. The Seminoles will be without wide receiver Devin Carter and defensive backs Karson Hobbs and Chuck Kennon.

Get $365 in bonuses with this bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

Hit the link above to reach bet365's signup portal Mobile bettors should install the bet365 app for their state before registering Fill out the entire form without leaving any blanks Type GOALBET into the promo code box when it pops up Fund your account with a first deposit of $10 or more Place a $10 bet on this matchup or any other market $365 in bonus bets lands in your account once that first bet settles

*Available in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA. New users only. 21+. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.*

Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Florida State has home-field advantage and a Week 0 win to build on, but SMU brings a defense that has been among the nation's best at getting to the quarterback.

The Mustangs lose 80% of their rushing yards from last season. And their passing attack depends on Jennings being sharp after his camp absence. Our NCAAF analyst is locked in with some picks for this one.

SMU vs Florida State, Week 1 - 9/7 - 7:30pm ET, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Under 53.5 (-115) is the total to play. SMU went under in nine of 13 games last season, and Florida State's offense is still figuring things out with a new quarterback and a backfield full of transfers.

Florida State +2.5 (+100) is the side to watch. The Seminoles were 5-2 against the spread at home last year, and they already have live game reps under their belts. Jennings' finger injury adds uncertainty on the road.

Kevin Jennings over 264.5 passing yards at -114 is a prop to monitor. When healthy last season, Jennings threw for over 200 yards in 12 of 13 games and had five contests with three or more touchdown passes.

Ashton Daniels over 202.5 passing yards at -114 is another angle. The FSU quarterback showed he can move the ball in his debut, and SMU's aggressive pass rush could leave gaps in the secondary.

Under 53.5 and Florida State +2.5 are my favorite picks in this Monday night affair. The Seminoles have the home edge, the game experience, and the motivation to prove the preseason pollsters wrong.

Full bet365 bonus code Terms and Conditions