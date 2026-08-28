bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For Seahaws vs Chiefs, NFL Preseason

Kansas City is still searching for its first preseason win. Patrick Mahomes will sit again as he continues his comeback from the knee injury he suffered in December. That leaves Chris Oladokun and the backup quarterbacks to steer the offense against a Seattle team that has dealt with its own injuries. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets.

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Seahawks are -2.5 (-110) on the spread, with the Chiefs getting +2.5 (-110). Moneyline has Seattle at +114 and Kansas City at -134. Total is 36.5, with both over and under priced at -110.

The Seahawks placed safety Bud Clark and offensive lineman Mason Richman on injured reserve Tuesday. Kenneth Walker III popped up on the Chiefs' injury report with a foot issue and was held out of practice. Kansas City also has Jack Cochrane dealing with a knee problem.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Arrowhead on a Friday night in August is always electric, even when the stars are in street clothes. The Chiefs have been outscored 36-27 through two games, and their offense has struggled to find rhythm without Mahomes.

Seattle has been competitive but not dominant, and their injury issues on both lines are starting to pile up. Our NFL analyst has studied both depth charts and has Friday's card ready.

Seahawks vs Chiefs, Preseason Week 3 - 8/28 - 7pm CT, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Chiefs moneyline at -134 is the play. Kansas City is at home, and their backup quarterbacks have more experience in Andy Reid's system than Seattle's reserves have in Mike Macdonald's. The Chiefs' defense has been solid, holding opponents to 18 points per game this August.

Under 36.5 (-110) is the total to target. Preseason finales tend to grind, especially when both teams are dealing with injuries. Seattle's offense has been inconsistent, and without Mahomes, Kansas City isn't going to open up the playbook.

Seahawks -2.5 (-110) is a fade for me. Laying points on the road in a preseason finale is risky business. The Chiefs have too much pride to go 0-3 in August, and Arrowhead is a tough place to play regardless of who's under center.

Anytime touchdown scorer on Rashee Rice is a prop to watch if the odds are right. The Chiefs wideout has been getting reps and could see extended action in this preseason finale.

Chiefs moneyline and Under 36.5 are the two wagers I'm locking in. Kansas City has the home field, the better defensive depth, and something to prove after an ugly start to the preseason.

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