bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For Patriots vs Seahawks, NFL Week 1

The Seahawks hold a 12-9 all-time advantage over the Patriots, the best winning percentage of any team. That dominance continued in Super Bowl LX. Now Mike Macdonald's squad opens its title defense against the same quarterback who nearly won MVP last year. Spend $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets.

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Seattle is -188 on the moneyline, with New England at +158. Spread has the Seahawks -3.5 (-108) and the Patriots +3.5 (-112). Total is 44.5, with both over and under sitting at -110.

Center Ben Brown is officially out for New England with a knee injury, while TreVeyon Henderson has not practiced since late August and is doubtful. Christian Barmore returned to full participation Monday.

For Seattle, Anthony Bradford practiced fully Monday after being limited, but Ty Okada remains sidelined with a hamstring.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Wednesday night football to open the season is a scheduling quirk that benefits the home team. Seattle has won 10 of its last 12 home openers, and the crowd at Lumen Field will be juiced for a banner-raising ceremony. Our NFL analyst has studied both depth charts and has Wednesday's card locked in.

Patriots vs Seahawks, NFL Week 1 - 9/9 - 8:20pm ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Seahawks -3.5 (-108) is my starting point. Seattle's offense returns all five starters on the offensive line, and Sam Darnold has a full arsenal with Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba back healthy. The Patriots are breaking in a new center with Brown out, and that disruption up front could stall Maye early.

Over 44.5 (-110) is a reasonable total to target with fair odds. The last three meetings between these teams have averaged 46 points, and both quarterbacks have enough weapons to push this number. Maye threw for over 250 yards in 10 of his 17 starts last season, and Darnold has the receiving corps to exploit a Patriots secondary that gave up big plays in the Super Bowl.

Pats vs Seahawks - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Drake Maye over 232.5 passing yards at -114 is a prop worth monitoring. The Patriots quarterback led the NFL in completion percentage and yards per attempt last season. Even on the road against a tough Seattle defense, Maye should get enough volume to clear this number.

A.J. Brown anytime touchdown at +160 is another angle. With Henderson likely out, Stevenson will get the bulk of the carries and goal-line work. He scored in Super Bowl LX and has been a different player since eliminating his fumbling issues late last season.

An A.J. Brown touchdown and Seahawks -3.5 on a line together is +468. Could be a big payday.

At the end of the day, Seahawks -3.5 and Over 44.5 are the two wagers I like most. The defending champs have the healthier roster, the home crowd.

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