bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses for Mexico vs South Africa

The tournament opener pits co-host Mexico against South Africa at the legendary Estadio Azteca on June 11. El Tri enter on an eight-match unbeaten run in 2026 friendlies. Playing in front of a crowd that genuinely shifts outcomes. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets win or lose.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 6/11/2026

Mexico are -240 on the moneyline. The draw is +350. And South Africa are +750. The total sits at 2.5 goals. Over at +115 and under at -150. El Tri went 6 wins and 2 draws across eight 2026 friendlies, beating Serbia 5-1 last week. South Africa went 1W 2D 1L across 2026 friendlies. Their only win came against Jamaica 1-0 on June 6.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

Click the link above to reach bet365's sign-up page Mobile users, download the bet365 app for your state Select "Join Now" and complete the account creation steps Enter bet365 bonus code GOALBET in the promo field Make a first deposit of $10 or more Wager $10 or more on Mexico vs South Africa or any other available market Your $365 in bonus bets are credited win or lose

*Available in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA. New users only. 21+. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.*

Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Mexico have been the most dominant team in CONCACAF this year and get to open at the Azteca, where the altitude sits at over 7,300 feet and visiting teams routinely struggle to adjust. South Africa managed just one win all of 2026. Our soccer analyst has been tracking both sides leading into this Group A opener and here is where his money is going.

Mexico vs South Africa, Group A - 6/11 - 3pm ET, Estadio Azteca

Santiago Gimenez anytime goalscorer (+160) is my top play. He is Mexico's most dangerous attacking option and enters this tournament in strong form. El Tri will push forward early at home, and Gimenez will see chances.

Alexis Vega to score or assist (-110) is another angle I want. Vega is Mexico's primary creator from wide areas and tends to be directly involved when El Tri control possession. South Africa conceded goals in both of their March friendlies against Panama.

Over 2.5 total goals (+115) at plus money is the value play on the board. Mexico scored nine goals combined across their last four 2026 friendlies. The Azteca crowd will be pushing El Tri into attack mode from the opening whistle.

Raul Jimenez anytime goalscorer (+140) rounds out my card. He leads Mexico's line with experience, aerial presence, and a nose for the big moment. At home in this setting, +140 is reasonable for the man who will be the focal point of every set piece and cross Mexico puts in.

Gimenez anytime scorer (+160) is the bet I am most excited about. I am confident he get one home, and the return is quite nice at +160.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players or federations.

Full bet365 bonus code Terms and Conditions