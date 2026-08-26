bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For Lyon vs Fenerbahce, Champions League

Mason Greenwood cancelled out Loïs Openda's opener in Istanbul last Tuesday, leaving this tie perfectly balanced at 1-1. The winner books a spot in the Champions League league phase. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets.

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Lyon is sitting at -115 on the moneyline, which feels about right for a home side in a knockout decider. Fenerbahce are +260 if you fancy the upset, and the draw's priced at +250. The total 2.5. Over pays -122, under is at -110.

Lukaku came off the bench for his Fenerbahce debut in Istanbul and there's a decent shot he gets the nod from the start here. Lyon, meanwhile, look pretty healthy. They cruised past Toulouse 2-0 Saturday and didn't pick up any new knocks.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

That 1-1 in Turkey? It turned this into a winner-takes-all affair. Whoever comes out on top Wednesday books their ticket to the league phase. Lyon will feel good about it. They've been a nightmare for visiting sides at the Groupama Stadium in Europe.

Fenerbahce? They've had limited success against French opposition at this level historically. Sure, they scraped a draw last week, but doing it in France is a completely different animal. Our analyst has been breaking down the tactical chess match all week and he's got Wednesday's angles figured out.

Lyon vs Fenerbahce, Champions League Play-Off 2nd Leg - 8/26 - 3pm ET, Groupama Stadium, Décines-Charpieu, France

Lyon moneyline -115 is the play. The French side dominated large stretches of the first leg and were unfortunate not to win after Openda struck the post in the second half. Lyon's midfield control and buildup through central areas caused constant problems, and at home Lyon should have enough to edge a tight contest.

Under 2.5 goals at -110 is the total to target. Both sides know the value of a single goal in a knockout scenario. Lyon's defense has been stingy since the season began, keeping a clean sheet against Toulouse. Fenerbahce will likely sit deep and look to hit on the break, especially with Lukaku leading the line.

Lyon to qualify for the next round at -210 is a correlated play with the moneyline. The aggregate score is level, meaning any Lyon win sends them through. Even a scoreless draw forces extra time, and the French side's home record in Europe gives them the edge in a prolonged contest.

Openda anytime at +170 is worth a look. Dude headed in the opener in Istanbul and nearly had a second when he clattered the post. His movement inside the box was giving Fenerbahce fits all night, and that backline looked shaky as hell on set pieces.

Lyon moneyline and Under 2.5 are the two wagers I'm locking in. The French side has the home advantage, the tactical discipline, and the individual quality to see off a Fenerbahce team that has historically struggled on French soil.

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