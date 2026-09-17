bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For Lions vs Bills, NFL TNF

Prime Video picked a strong main event to launch its Thursday Night Football schedule. Two 1-0 teams, one quarterback fresh off a four-touchdown day, and the first regular-season game in Buffalo's new building. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets.

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Buffalo is -225 on the moneyline, with Detroit at +188. The Bills give 4.5 points at -112, and the Lions take +4.5 at -108. The total is 53.5, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Josh Allen looked like himself in the opener, throwing for 334 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for two more in a 36-31 win at Houston. D.J. Moore produced 100 yards and a score in his Bills debut, and Dalton Kincaid went for 130.

Detroit has the bigger concerns. Both starting safeties, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, are on the physically unable to perform list, and left guard Christian Mahogany is in danger of missing Thursday after being carted off against New Orleans.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

A new stadium, two unbeaten teams, and a total north of 50. Our NFL analyst burned through the Week 1 film from both openers and came away with a clear read on this one.

Lions vs Bills, Week 2 - 9/17 - 8:15pm ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

I would open with Buffalo -4.5 (-112). Look at Detroit's secondary, or what's left of it. Kerby Joseph led the entire league with nine interceptions in 2024. Brian Branch made the Pro Bowl that same year. Neither dresses on Thursday, and now the 2024 MVP comes to town off a four-touchdown opener.

I also like Over 53.5 (-115). These teams last met in December 2024 and needed 90 combined points to settle it, 48-42 Bills at Ford Field. Goff threw for 494 that afternoon. Both secondaries arrive thinned out this time around, and neither defense looked dominant in Week 1.

Lions vs Bills - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

These are my player props to ponder:

Josh Allen over 248.5 passing yards at -114. Allen cleared his passing yardage number by more than 80 against Houston and gets a Detroit secondary missing both of its pillars.

James Cook over 78.5 rushing yards at -114. The 2025 rushing champion put 105 yards on this Lions front in the 2024 meeting, and Detroit's interior line is held together with tape right now.

Amon-Ra St. Brown over 79.5 receiving yards at -114. St. Brown caught 14 balls for 193 yards the last time he saw this defense, then hauled in the overtime winner Sunday.

Buffalo -4.5 and Josh Allen over 248.5 passing yards on a parlay pays +228. Cook's rushing total makes it riskier but is a fine third leg (+496).

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