bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses for England vs Croatia, 2026 World Cup

This is a rematch of the 2018 semifinal. Croatia won 2-1 in extra time. England arrives unbeaten in eight qualifiers and riding back-to-back warmup wins. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets no matter the result.

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England sits at -140 favorites on the moneyline. The draw is set at +270 and Croatia all the way out at +420. The total sits at 2.5 goals, over at +116 and under at -142. England qualified with a perfect 8-0 record, outscoring opponents 22-0 along the way.

This month, Croatia lost 2-0 to Belgium before scraping past Slovenia 2-1 in their final tune-up.

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Thomas Tuchel's side trekked through the qualifiers without conceding a goal. They looked sharp in the recent friendlies too, beating New Zealand and Costa Rica by a combined 4-0.

Croatia is led by 40-year-old captain Luka Modric in his sixth tournament. They lost to Belgium, and then needed a stoppage-time winner to get past Slovenia. Our soccer analyst has been digging into both camps and has his picks set for the Group L opener.

England vs Croatia, Group L - 6/17 - 4pm ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Harry Kane anytime goalscorer (+130) is my headline play. He's held England's all-time scoring record since 2023 and pushed his tally to 79 with a header against New Zealand in his last outing.

He's also coming off a third straight Bundesliga Golden Boot with 36 goals for Bayern. A player in this kind of form, against a Croatia defense that recently shipped two to Belgium, +130 is great value.

I’m staying away from the moneyline on this one. I think England has a good shot to win, but with so many first matches ending in a draw, I wouldn’t be surprised if this one did as well.

Anthony Gordon to score or assist (+145) is another angle I like. He was the best player on the pitch against Costa Rica, setting up the opener before converting a penalty himself. Tuchel has him starting wide, and that kind of form tends to carry over.

Croatia goalkeeper Livakovic to make 3+ saves (-195) lines up with the matchup. England controlled the ball in both warmup wins, and Croatia have conceded in each of their last two friendlies. Livakovic is going to be busy in Arlington.

For a value swing, both teams to score (+104) is worth a look. Croatia still has Modric pulling strings, and he found the net himself against Slovenia just last week. Perisic and Kramaric give them more than enough attacking spark to test England's high line.

Kane anytime goalscorer (+130) is where I'm putting the most down in this match, but I really do like the return value of my other picks as well.

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