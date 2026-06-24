bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses for Czechia vs Mexico, 2026 World Cup

Mexico are in the round of 32 regardless of what happens at the Azteca tonight. Javier Aguirre knows it. The squad knows it. Which means rotations are coming, and Czechia must win to keep their knockout stage hopes breathing. Wager $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets whatever happens.

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Mexico are -110 on the moneyline, the draw sits at +290, and Czechia are out at +270. The total is 2.5 goals, over at +110 and under at -134. Julian Quinones scored the tournament's opening goal against South Africa and Luis Romo won the South Korea match with a 50th-minute finish. Raul Jimenez now has 46 international goals and sits joint-second on Mexico's all-time list.

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Miroslav Koubek's side has now conceded late goals in both matches. Patrik Schick has missed multiple gilt-edged chances across those two games, including headers he would bury on a normal day.

Against a rotated Mexico lineup at an emotionally charged Azteca, something is eventually going to go in for him. On the other side, Aguirre will ring the changes but probably not completely gut the team. Our analyst is here with some picks for this one.

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Mexico vs Czechia, Group A - 6/24 - 9pm ET, Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Patrik Schick anytime goalscorer (+250) is where I'm starting. He missed two gilt-edged headers against South Africa,one in the first minute, one just after halftime. He would expect to bury those on any given day. Strikers who get those chances consistently find a way eventually, and a rotated Mexican backline is a better opportunity than anything he's faced so far.

Julian Quinones to score or assist (+130) makes sense. That is if Aguirre keeps him in. He scored the tournament's first goal and hit the post in that same game. He's been directly in the middle of Mexico's attacking build-up all competition. The number is definitely fair as long as Quinones is on the pitch.

Over 2.5 goals (+110) is the value play. Mexico have won both matches without conceding a single goal, Czechia need to attack to stay alive, and even with rotations the Azteca crowd will push whoever Aguirre puts out forward from the start. Three goals in this one feels likely in my opinion.

Schick to score (+250) and over 2.5 goals (+110) are the two I'm leaning on for Wednesday. A desperate Czechia needing to win, plus a loose Mexican defensive unit, the goal market should be active in both directions.

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