bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For Cowboys vs Giants, NFL SNF

Dak Prescott begins his 11th straight season as the Cowboys' starting quarterback. Across the field, Jaxson Dart makes his first-ever Week 1 start. This NFC rivalry matchup in Week 1 is going to be fun to watch. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets.

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Dallas is -156 on the moneyline, with the Giants at +150. The spread has the Cowboys at -2.5 (-122), while New York gets +2.5 (+113). The total is 48.5, with the over at +108 and the under at -113.

The Cowboys lost All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith to thumb surgery this week, and T.J. Bass steps in. The Giants bring bigger unknowns. Malik Nabers is working back from an ACL tear and sat out the entire preseason, while Odell Beckham Jr. returns wearing No. 13 once again.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Dallas has owned this rivalry for the better part of a decade, but prime time at MetLife follows its own rules. Anything can happen in this Week 1 Sunday Night matchup. But our NFL analyst has broken down the full Week 1 card. Here are his picks.

Cowboys vs Giants, Week 1 - 9/13 - 8:20pm ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Cowboys -2.5 at -122 is the side play. Prescott led the NFL with 402 completions last season and threw for 4,552 yards, and that offense returns virtually intact. Javonte Williams heads the backfield, with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens forming a frightening receiver duo.

Over 48.5 at +108 is worth a sprinkle. New schemes always spring leaks early in the year. And it’s plus money, a good deal in my opinion.

Dak Prescott over 260.5 passing yards at -113 is the same belief in prop form. The Giants' pass rush is talented, but the middle of that defense misses Dexter Lawrence, so Dak should have time to operate. I see that paying off enough for him to have a solid game. I’m thinking close to 300 yeards and a couple TDs.

Cowboys vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Javonte Williams to score a touchdown at -138 tops my prop board. He owns the goal-line work in an offense that should get a few decent opportunities in the red zone.

CeeDee Lamb over 6.5 receptions at +133 keeps drawing me in. Prescott's first read has not changed in years. That familiarity can really come in handy in Week 1 when defensive schemes are still ironing out their kinks.

George Pickens anytime touchdown at +150 is the swing play. He is coming off a career year, and Jerry Jones raved about his training camp.

Cowboys -2.5 and CeeDee Lamb over 6.5 receptions on a parlay pays +275]. Add Williams to score and it turns into a substantial payday.

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