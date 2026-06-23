bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses for Colombia vs DR Congo, 2026 World Cup

Colombia can lock up a knockout spot with a win at Guadalajara Stadium on June 23. DR Congo arrive on a high after holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw in their opener, making this one of the more intriguing Group K matchups. Wager $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and get $365 in bonus bets no matter the result.

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Colombia are -190 favorites on the moneyline, the draw sits at +300, and DR Congo are out at +550. The total is at 2.5 goals, over at +128 and under at -158. Colombia put on a show in their 3-1 win over Uzbekistan last week, with Luis Diaz registering a goal and assist and running the Uzbek defense ragged all evening.

DR Congo, back at the tournament for the first time since 1974, outshot Portugal in their opener despite controlling just 25% of the ball and earned a deserved point.

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Lorenzo's Colombia looked every bit the tournament contender against Uzbekistan, with Diaz the clear standout. DR Congo's opener was a bigger statement than people give it credit for. They sat back against Cristiano Ronaldo and company, soaked up the possession, and still found a way to score and take a point.

This should be a genuinely competitive match at 10pm in Guadalajara, and our soccer analyst has been through both performances frame by frame. Here is where his money lands.

Colombia vs DR Congo, Group K - 6/23 - 10pm ET, Guadalajara Stadium, Zapopan, Mexico

Luis Diaz anytime goalscorer (+180) is the natural starting point. He had 49 goal involvements across 51 appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season. Against Uzbekistan he created the opener and scored the decisive second. At +180, this is probably the most comfortable plus-money pick on the board.

James Rodriguez to score or assist (+100) is nice if you trust the Colombia attack to fire again. He is the creative hub this team runs through, threading passes into dangerous areas and arriving late in the box when the space opens up. Nestor Lorenzo's system is built to unlock teams through James, and at even money on a direct contribution, there isn't a lot to think about.

Yoane Wissa anytime goalscorer (+440) is the swing. He scored against Portugal in what most people assumed would be a comfortable European win. DR Congo's best plan against Colombia is to absorb pressure and hit on the counter, and Wissa is their most direct weapon when they do. The number is long, but he has already shown what he can do at this tournament.

Diaz anytime scorer (+180) is where I'd put the most down tonight. He was the best player in that opener, and nothing about DR Congo's set up suggests they have the tools to stop him.

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