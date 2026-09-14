bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For Broncos vs Chiefs, NFL MNF

Patrick Mahomes makes his return from a torn ACL and LCL on Monday Night Football. The Denver team that ripped the AFC West crown away in his absence is waiting for him. You can put $10 in using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets. So why not?

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Kansas City is -132 on the moneyline, with Denver at +112. The Broncos are +2.5 (-115) on the spread. The Chiefs -2.5 lay it at -105. Game total points is set at 43.5: over -112, under -108.

The Chiefs ruled out left tackle Josh Simmons (back) and defensive back Chamarri Conner (knee). Rookie Kahlil Benson may end up protecting Mahomes' blind side. Denver has no real concerns; Marvin Mims Jr. practiced in full all week. Chiefs are favored, but Denver is coming in prepared and strong.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Nobody remembers who owned this rivalry last. Denver took four of the last five meetings, including a 2025 sweep, its first over Kansas City since 2014.

Oddsmakers installed the Chiefs as favorites anyway. Our NFL analyst went back through all five games before writing a single pick.

Broncos vs Chiefs, Week 1 - 9/14 - 8:15pm ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Sean Payton is 3-0 on Monday Night Football as Denver's head coach. His quarterback is 3-1 lifetime against the Chiefs, though Arrowhead has been less kind. Take the points. Denver +2.5 (-115).

Denver's pass rush produced a franchise-record 68 sacks in 2025, and the Broncos became the first team in league history to reach 60 sacks in consecutive seasons. That unit now gets a quarterback nine months removed from knee reconstruction, behind a line missing its starting left tackle. Under 43.5 (-108).

Broncos vs Chiefs - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Nik Bonitto to record a sack at -102 might be the best single matchup on the field. He is the crown jewel of that pass rush. With Kansas City's left tackle situation looking shaky at best, at least one sack for Bonitto sounds more likely than not.

Denver wants long, heavy drives that keep Mahomes watching from the bench. J.K. Dobbins over 49.5 rushing yards at -113 fits that script exactly. The odds are pretty favorable here. With the amount of touches Dobbins gets, 50 yards seems feasible.

One more angle: Bo Nix over 227.5 passing yards at -113. He threw for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, with Jaylen Waddle now lining up opposite Courtland Sutton.

Denver +2.5 and J.K. Dobbins over 49.5 rushing yards on a parlay pays +161. Layer the Under on the game total of 43.5 on top if you are feeling greedy. That pushes the parlay to +380.

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