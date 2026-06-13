bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses for Brazil vs Morocco, 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil heads into its Group C opener against Morocco at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 13. The five-time champions are heavy favorites. Morocco arrives fresh off being crowned 2025 AFCON champions. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code GOALBET and walk away with $365 in bonus bets no matter how it plays out.

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Brazil are -150 favorites on the moneyline, with the draw at +270 and Morocco out at +450. The total sits at 2.5 goals, with the over at +104 and the under at -128. These two have only met once at a World Cup, a 3-0 Brazil win back in 1998.

But Morocco actually beat Brazil 2-1 in a 2023 friendly. Brazil rolled into this tournament on a high after a 6-2 demolition of Panama followed by a 2-1 win over Egypt in their final tune-up.

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Brazil arrives missing Neymar, who's still nursing a calf injury, but Ancelotti has said he already knows his starting lineup and the squad looked sharp in both June friendlies.

Morocco, meanwhile, comes in with a talented but emotionally bruised group. Captain Achraf Hakimi lifts the AFCON trophy as Africa's reigning Player of the Year, but the title only arrived after Senegal was stripped of it in a messy aftermath.

Our analyst dug into both sides ahead of kickoff and here's where the value is for Saturday.

Brazil vs Morocco, Group C - 6/13 - 6pm ET, New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Vinicius Junior to score or assist (-110) is the headline pick here. He scored inside the first two minutes against Panama and has been directly involved in a goal in each of Brazil's last two warmups. With Neymar out, Vinicius is the focal point of everything Brazil try to create, and -110 on him doing something in a match this winnable feels like fair value.

Igor Thiago anytime goalscorer (+170) is worth a swing. He bagged a penalty against Panama and looked comfortable leading the line in Ancelotti's rotated forward groups. If Brazil get the kind of space they had in their last two friendlies, Thiago is a real threat to add to his tally.

Both teams to score (-106) lines up with how this group projects on paper. Brazil should create plenty against a Morocco side still adjusting to a new manager, but Diaz and this Moroccan attack have shown they can find the net against good opponents — they did it to Brazil in 2023.

Vinicius Junior to score or assist (-110) and both teams to score (-106) are the two I'm leaning on hardest. Brazil have the firepower, Morocco have question marks at the back and in the dugout.

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