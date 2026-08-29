bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For Bears vs Titans, NFL Preseason

Chicago is wrapping up a solid August after thumping Cleveland 34-10 and falling to Cincinnati 27-9. Tennessee won its first two games against San Francisco and Seattle. Both teams held joint practices this week, so the playbook won't be a surprise for either side. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets.

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Titans are -2.5 (-114) on the spread, with the Bears getting +2.5 (-106). Moneyline has Tennessee at -134 and Chicago at +114. Total is 37.5, over at -105, under at -115.

Luther Burden III is out for the Bears with the groin injury he suffered last week. A Bears safety also went down with a knee injury at training camp and is done for the preseason. The Titans come in relatively healthy, with Nick Singleton ready to get carries as the rookie from Penn State tries to solidify his spot in the backfield.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Nissan Stadium on a Saturday afternoon is the last chance for bubble players to make an impression. The Bears have shown flashes on both sides of the ball, but their secondary is banged up and their wide receiver depth is thinning.

Tennessee has a crowded backfield, and Nick Singleton needs a strong showing to avoid the practice squad. Our NFL analyst has been reviewing the film and has Saturday's card locked in.

Bears vs Titans, Preseason Week 3 - 8/29 - 5pm CT, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Titans -2.5 (-114) is the play. Tennessee has the better defensive depth, and their front seven has been disruptive all August. Chicago's offensive line has struggled against pressure, and without Burden, their passing game lacks explosiveness.

Under 37.5 (-115) is the total to target. Joint practices tend to produce conservative game plans, and both coaching staffs will want to avoid injuries before final cuts. The under has hit in four of the last five Titans preseason finales.

Bears moneyline at +114 is tempting but I'm staying away. Chicago has looked better than expected this August, but their injury issues on defense are concerning. Tennessee's ground game should control the clock and keep the Bears' offense off the field.

Anytime touchdown scorer on Nick Singleton is a prop to watch if the odds are right. The rookie has been a downhill runner at Penn State, and the Titans could give him a heavy workload to see if he can handle NFL contact.

Titans -2.5 and Under 37.5 are the two wagers I'm locking in. Tennessee has the healthier roster, the better defensive line, and the home-field edge in a game that means more to their bubble players than Chicago's.

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