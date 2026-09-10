bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For 49ers vs Rams, NFL Week 1

The NFL is going Down Under for the first time ever. Matthew Stafford threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns last season en route to the MVP trophy, and now he gets a 49ers defense that was decimated by injuries in 2025. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets.

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The Rams are -198 on the moneyline, with the 49ers at +166. Spread has Los Angeles -3.5 (-114) and San Francisco +3.5 (-106). Total is 48.5, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Mike Evans has been battling groin, quad, and abductor injuries but returned to practice last week and is trending toward playing. George Kittle made the trip to Melbourne but remains questionable. Nick Bosa is also uncertain after an ACL injury limited him to three games in 2025.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

International NFL games are always a wild card, and this one has more variables than most. The 49ers have been in Australia for a full week, which could either help them adjust or throw off their entire routine.

The Rams arrived later and have a new secondary that has never played together in a real game. Our NFL analyst has Thursday's card locked in from Melbourne.

49ers vs Rams, Week 1 - 9/10 - 8:35pm ET, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

Rams -3.5 (-114) is intriguing certainly. Stafford is coming off an MVP season and has all his weapons back, including Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams. The Rams offense should find gaps against a secondary that is still figuring things out.

Over 48.5 (-105) is another one to keep an eye on. Stafford led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season, and the Rams' offense returns all five starters on the offensive line. Purdy has enough weapons with McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and potentially Kittle and Evans to keep pace. The last three meetings between these teams have averaged 51 points.

Niners vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Matthew Stafford 2+ passing touchdowns at -144 is a prop I'm all over. The MVP threw multiple touchdown passes in 14 of his 17 starts last season, and the 49ers' defense gave up big plays down the stretch in 2025. Even with jet lag, Stafford should find the end zone at least twice.

Mike Evans anytime touchdown at +120 is another angle worth monitoring. Evans has over 1,000 receiving yards in 11 of his 12 NFL seasons, and if he suits up Thursday, he gives Purdy a massive red-zone target.

Rams team total over 26.5 at -115 makes sense too. Stafford's offense was the best in the NFL last season.

Rams -3.5 and Stafford 2+ passing touchdowns on a parlay pays +145. Add a third pick you’re confident in and it turns to a substantial payday.

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