bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For 49ers vs Raiders, NFL Preseason

San Francisco steamrolled the Chargers last week in a dominant preseason showing and come in with strong momentum heading into the finale. The Raiders close out their August slate with a quarterback room that still hasn't sorted itself out between Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza, and Aidan O'Connell. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets.

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Raiders are -162 on the moneyline, 49ers at +136. Spread has San Francisco +3.5 (-115) and Las Vegas -3.5 (-105). Total is 37.5, with both over and under sitting at -110.

Ashton Jeanty is nursing an injury after diving for a pass and landing wrong in practice Sunday. Mike Washington Jr. should see plenty of work in his place. The 49ers come in healthy after their dominant showing in Los Angeles.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Week 3 of the preseason is where roster spots get decided. The 49ers have been one of the most impressive teams this August, scoring in bunches and playing solid defense.

The Raiders have more questions than answers, particularly at running back with Jeanty banged up and a quarterback competition that remains wide open. Our NFL analyst has been studying the film and has Thursday's card ready.

49ers vs Raiders, Preseason Week 3 - 8/27 - 8pm ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

49ers +3.5 (-115) is the side I'm taking. San Francisco has outplayed just about everyone this preseason. Their defense held the Chargers to 68 rushing yards last week, and Martinez has shown he can move the offense. Getting more than a field goal is a lot of cushion for a team that's been rolling.

Under 37.5 (-110) is the total to target. Preseason finales typically turn conservative once the starters exit. The Raiders' offense has been inconsistent all summer, and without Jeanty at full strength, their ground game could stall. The 49ers will likely rest their key pieces early.

Raiders moneyline at -162 is too steep for my blood. Laying that kind of juice in a meaningless game is asking for trouble. The Raiders haven't shown enough consistency to justify that price, especially with their backfield in flux.

Anytime touchdown scorer on Jacob Cowing is a prop to watch if the odds are right. The guy took a punt to the house last week and has elite return skills. If he gets touches on special teams or offense, he could find the end zone again.

49ers +3.5 and Under 37.5 are the two wagers I'm locking in. San Francisco has the better depth, the better momentum, and the better coaching staff heading into this finale.

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